It can be difficult to admit that you need space from your partner. However, under normal circumstances, you’d rarely wake up, work, and then spend the entire evening in the same space.

"The things that irritate you are likely to come out right now," says sex and relationship therapist Peter Saddington. "You’d never usually notice your partner leaving their clothes around or other annoying habits because you’re at work."

To combat this, Saddington suggests "having a weekly check-in" with your SO. It's a time when you can sit down and "debrief" on the week – "the good and the bad." He explains: "This is so resentments don’t build up. You don’t even have to do anything about them, it’s just knowing that you’re being heard."

Relationship and sex counsellor Mig Bennett agrees that structure is key. She recommends you create schedules for yourself like any other normal working week. "Don’t disturb each other until the end of the working day and keep your weekends where you plan fun things," she suggests.

It's important to work in separate spaces (if you can!), maintain the social life you have with your own friends (even if it’s over video call), do the exercise classes you normally would (whether on livestream in another room, or in the studio), and plan to do things separately, too.

“Above all else you have to remember that when we date, we are sharing space with someone who is our best friend,” says dating and relationship expert Sarah Louise Ryan. "[Think] about what two best friends would do for each other, and go above and beyond in tricky times."

Relationship coach Maya Vaughan also has advice for those who find themselves arguing a lot during lockdown. “Fighting doesn’t mean that you are not right for each other, it simply means you haven’t learnt how to fight consciously," she says. "Welcome conflict as a chance to learn about what triggers your partner and instead of reacting defensively, become curious about why they feel the way they do. If you ask them openly and with genuine interest instead of reacting angrily, you may learn something new.”