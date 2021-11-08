Fitness

13 Resistance Band Exercises That'll Work Your Core

From plank jacks to bicycle crunches.

Trainer-approved resistance band ab exercises to try.
By Carolyn Steber

While ab exercises are often hard enough on their own, adding a resistance band will help to more effectively hit your deepest core muscles, says trainer Julie Granger. Here, pros share their favorite resistance band ab exercises, from mountain climbers to planks and beyond.

Mountain Climbers

Granger says a resistance band makes this standard exercise more challenging.

- Place band around feet, hold ends, get into high plank.

- Flex foot, bring knee to nose.

- Alternate feet quickly.

