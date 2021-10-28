11 Ways To Use A Resistance Band For Your Arm Workouts

Fitness
Prepare to feel the burn.
Resistance bands help maximize your workouts by keeping tension on your muscles, says trainer Vanessa Liu. So when you work through these resistance band arm exercises, your biceps and triceps stay engaged for the full motion of each move, helping you to build more strength.
Liu says presses strengthen your tricep and deltoid muscles.
- Stand on center of band.
- Hold both ends of the band at shoulder height.
- Press band up over your head until your arms are straight.
- Lower and repeat.
Do 3 sets of 10 reps.