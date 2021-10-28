Fitness

11 Ways To Use A Resistance Band For Your Arm Workouts

Prepare to feel the burn.

11 trainer-approved resistance band arm exercises.
yellowdog/Image Source/Getty Images
By Carolyn Steber

martin-dm/E+/Getty Images

Resistance bands help maximize your workouts by keeping tension on your muscles, says trainer Vanessa Liu. So when you work through these resistance band arm exercises, your biceps and triceps stay engaged for the full motion of each move, helping you to build more strength.

Tony Anderson/DigitalVision/Getty Images

Shoulder Press

Liu says presses strengthen your tricep and deltoid muscles.

- Stand on center of band.

- Hold both ends of the band at shoulder height.

- Press band up over your head until your arms are straight.

- Lower and repeat.

Do 3 sets of 10 reps.

