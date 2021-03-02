Job hunting can be tough at the best of times. However, looking for work during the pandemic can feel completely impossible. It’s been reported that entry-level jobs have been the hardest hit during COVID-19. However, there are a number of resources out there for students, new graduates, and people ready to take the next step in their career.

The Job Network

The Job Network runs a blog that offers advice on what to do if you’re considering a career change, how to navigate workplace relationships, and ways in which you can pick up new skills that will boost your CV and make you more appealing to recruitment officers.

My World Of Work

When you’re filling out numerous applications but not hearing back it can feel like an impossible cycle. My World Of Work offers a wealth of advice and insights into what employers may be looking for, how to devise a plan to find a job, and quizzes you can take to explore your strengths and skills.

Graduate Recruitment Bureau

The Graduate Recruitment Bureau offers advice on job applications and CV writing tips. They also have a career matchmaking service which analyses your strengths, provides advice and then it matches you to the perfect role.

The Muse

The Muse has a search tool which can help you find vacancies in your area. They also have articles and resources on how to create an effective plan on finding work, writing applications, and preparing for interviews

Female Founders Forum

Female Founders Forum is run by Barclays and The Entrepreneurs Network project. It seeks to connect entrepreneurs to share advice on how to build confidence in business and how to grow.

Way Up

Way Up is a job search site which is specifically tailored to help you work out which sector of work you want to move into and how to make the move to step up into a new role. Their website offers advice on different sectors and roles you can get into.

Stemettes

Stemettes is a social enterprise that champions women who work in the science, maths, and technology fields. They connect women in STEM and share inspirational stories, championing the work of people in STEM and highlighting career pathways to get in.

Your Network

While you might feel like you and all of your friends are in the same boat right now, your network can be one of your most invaluable tools when it comes to finding work. Reach out to tutors or teachers, ex-colleagues, and friends to see if they know of any opportunities. Similarly, put out a post on social media that you’re looking for work. You can also sign up to job sector specific newsletters.