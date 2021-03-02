Health

Resources To Cope With Hopelessness During The Pandemic

Tools to manage your career, finances, and social life and help you feel more excited about the future.

By Alice Broster

As the one year lockdown anniversary quickly approaches, lots of us are reflecting on how much life has changed since March 2020. It goes without saying that countless people have suffered as a result of the pandemic and feelings of hopelessness have become widespread.

Sadly, studies have highlighted that young people are among the most vulnerable when to comes to feeling demoralised as a result of the pandemic. The Mental Health Foundation spoke to people across the country in 2020 and found that almost one third (32%) of those aged between 18 and 24 reported feelings of hopelessness, and 27% of unemployed people said the same thing.

If you're feeling hopeless, it's important to know that there are resources out there that can help you plan for future that you're excited about. Getting some practical advice can be the first step in helping you feel more in control of what’s going on in your life and below are some tools that may help you do that.

Mental Health Resources

First things first: if your mental health is suffering and your feelings of hopelessness have become overwhelming, there are helplines and specialist services you can talk to. Please check out our list of mental health resources here and, for those experiencing suicidal thoughts, please look at this list.

Job Resources

Job hunting can be tough at the best of times. However, looking for work during the pandemic can feel completely impossible. It’s been reported that entry-level jobs have been the hardest hit during COVID-19. However, there are a number of resources out there for students, new graduates, and people ready to take the next step in their career.

The Job Network

The Job Network runs a blog that offers advice on what to do if you’re considering a career change, how to navigate workplace relationships, and ways in which you can pick up new skills that will boost your CV and make you more appealing to recruitment officers.

My World Of Work

When you’re filling out numerous applications but not hearing back it can feel like an impossible cycle. My World Of Work offers a wealth of advice and insights into what employers may be looking for, how to devise a plan to find a job, and quizzes you can take to explore your strengths and skills.

Graduate Recruitment Bureau

The Graduate Recruitment Bureau offers advice on job applications and CV writing tips. They also have a career matchmaking service which analyses your strengths, provides advice and then it matches you to the perfect role.

The Muse

The Muse has a search tool which can help you find vacancies in your area. They also have articles and resources on how to create an effective plan on finding work, writing applications, and preparing for interviews

Female Founders Forum

Female Founders Forum is run by Barclays and The Entrepreneurs Network project. It seeks to connect entrepreneurs to share advice on how to build confidence in business and how to grow.

Way Up

Way Up is a job search site which is specifically tailored to help you work out which sector of work you want to move into and how to make the move to step up into a new role. Their website offers advice on different sectors and roles you can get into.

Stemettes

Stemettes is a social enterprise that champions women who work in the science, maths, and technology fields. They connect women in STEM and share inspirational stories, championing the work of people in STEM and highlighting career pathways to get in.

Your Network

While you might feel like you and all of your friends are in the same boat right now, your network can be one of your most invaluable tools when it comes to finding work. Reach out to tutors or teachers, ex-colleagues, and friends to see if they know of any opportunities. Similarly, put out a post on social media that you’re looking for work. You can also sign up to job sector specific newsletters.

Financial Resources

According to mental health charity Mind, when you’re struggling mentally it can feel more difficult to stay on top of what you’re earning and worrying about money can make your mental health worse. It’s a vicious cycle. However, there are a number of blogs and resources out there that can make you feel more in control of what money you have coming in and what expenses are going out.

How To Save It by Bola Sol

In How To Save It, Bola Sol outlines that you’ll never feel fully in control of your money if you can’t face what you’ve got coming in and how you spend it. In seven super digestible chapters, Sol breaks down everything from budgeting to building your credit.

The Break

The Break is run by influencer Patricia Bright and is targeted at young women looking to step up and make their money go further. She has guides on goal planning and you can even access her budget planning sheet.

The Young Money Blog

Young Money is run by Iona Bain, a writer, author, speaker, and broadcaster. It’s a dedicated space to discuss money problems and opportunities that are specifically focused on young people. She has advice on investing, saving, and planning.

Thrifty Londoner

Thrifty Londoner is a blog centred around creating a positive relationship with your finances when you’re living in a big city. Take out food, coffees, and small treats may have eaten into your bank balance during lockdown but Thrifty Londoner shares tips on saving and spending that are effective and realistic.

Money Under 30

If you’ve got questions about credit cards, loans, or loans then Money Under 30 has got you. They don’t just look at saving techniques but also how to better your relationship with money.

UK Money Bloggers

If you know what you’ve got coming in but you want your money to go a little bit further UK Money Bloggers have collated a series of videos on how to invest and spend more wisely. Lockdown has been tough but UK Money Bloggers are a community that strive to create a more hopeful perspective surrounding personal finance.

The Active Budgeter

The Active Budgeter is a blog run by Abiola Ola. It’s a space dedicated to focused goal setting but she also shares practical tips on how to save so you’re not disappointed. She shares a ten year plan, split into three phases, that makes feeling more in control of your finances much less daunting.

Social Resources

Staying busy over the last year has been pretty hard. It’s easy to just fall into a pattern of worrying abou work and forgetting about the hobbies and passions that keep you feeling fulfilled. If you’re looking to learn something new, spice up your video calls, or meet new people, there are so many apps and resources out there.

Masterclass

Over the last year most people had to wipe their schedules of all fun, social activities. However, with Masterclass you can set some time aside just for you and pick up a new hobby. Masterclass has classes on everything from filmmaking and acting to business and leadership. You will also be taught by some of the most famous faces in the industry.

Skillshare

Skillshare is another platform where you can flex your creative muscles and pick up a new hobby. They run courses by experts on things as specific as drawing faces to as broad as crafting personal essays.

Bumble BFF

You may have used dating apps to find potential crushes but Bumble BFF is a super easy way to connect with new people in your area who are looking for someone to talk to. Meeting new friends has pretty much been off the cards this year and this could be a great way to make new connections.

Peanut

If you’re a new parent and finding lockdown particularly tough then Peanut might be the app for you. It connects parents in the same area so they can chat about how messy parenting can be, meet up for walks and play dates, and create a new community.

Meetup

Meetup is an app that hosts a number of different activities and different ways for you to meet people. Whether you’re looking for a book club or movie group or just the chance to go for a walk with different people then you can search Meetup for groups and sign up for what interests you.

Discover A Hobby

A year in, Zoom quizzes have got a little bit old. However, that doesn’t mean you video calls with friends have to be boring. Discover A Hobby is a website that’s collated hundreds of different hobbies. There’s information on each and the equipment you will need.

Hey! Vina

Hey! Vina cuts the awkwardness out of meeting new people. Working in a similar way to a dating app, it allows you to connect with people in your area and have meaningful chats without the pressure of meeting up.