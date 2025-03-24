It’s always disappointing to wake up late when you want to be productive, to miss a Pilates class because you got the time wrong, or to find yourself in a bad mood at work. When you feel frustrated, disorganized, or stressed, it’s common to want to give up, cancel everything, and try again tomorrow. But what if you got a second or even a third chance at a fresh start in your day?

Instead of feeling as if you only get one shot at having a good day, you can make the decision right now to give yourself three redos per 24-hour period. This is sometimes referred to as “the rule of thirds,” according to Kamini Wood, an entrepreneur, life coach, and founder of Live Joy Your Way. It’s all about dividing your day into three segments.

If your morning doesn’t go as planned, you get to try again in the afternoon. And if your afternoon schedule isn’t panning out, you get a third fresh start in the evening. No need to sleep it off or wait for a new calendar day.

This concept is often used in business settings for people who want to be as productive as possible, but anyone can adopt this mindset shift, especially if you tend to throw in the towel after one minor inconvenience. (A total mood, BTW.)

Wondering what it would feel like to wipe the slate clean at noon and again in the evening? Here’s what to know about this concept.

The Benefits Of Three Fresh Starts A Day

Viktor Cvetkovic/E+/Getty Images

According to Wood, it’s common to fall into an all-or-nothing line of thinking. You might feel like you “ruined your day” if you miss an appointment, encounter a mishap, or fall into a bad mood — you get the idea.

When something negative or stressful happens, the rule of thirds gives you permission to reset and restart. “It’s a mindset shift from ‘this day is a loss’ to seeing a new beginning at different intervals of the day,” she tells Bustle. If you tend to spiral when things don’t go your way, she says this concept might help you feel self-compassion while also giving you space to regroup after a bout of stress.

It’s also an ideal approach for perfectionists and high achievers who tend to be extra hard on themselves. If you feel like a failure when something doesn’t go 100% according to plan, the rule of thirds could be for you. By allowing yourself more chances in a day and permitting yourself to mess up, you’ll end up getting more done.

To envision this plan in action, imagine you meant to get up early on a Saturday to clean and run errands, but ended up lazing on the couch. Instead of feeling like you wasted your day — and proceeding to cancel all your plans till Sunday — allow yourself to regroup at noon. That way you’ll appreciate your relaxation, instead of viewing it as a mistake, while also getting a fresh start.

Applying The Rule Of Thirds

FreshSplash/E+/Getty Images

To start applying this concept to your everyday life, picture the day divided into thirds: morning, afternoon, and evening. Maybe the first third of your day is 7 a.m. to noon, the second from noon to 6 p.m., and the third from 6 p.m. to whenever you go to bed.

To help yourself move on from a negative moment, Wood suggests labeling each segment of the day. You might say, “The morning was stressful. Time to regroup.” Or “My afternoon meetings were rough, but now I get another chance.”

To let go of one stressful segment of your day, take a deep breath or step outside. “[Do] something that allows your nervous system to calm down,” she says. “And then ask, ‘What do I choose to do now?’” From there, you can head into the next third of your day feeling brand new.

Of course, the rule of thirds doesn’t only apply to days that have gone wrong. By viewing your day in three segments, you might be able to get more done or maintain a better work-life balance. It’s all about allowing yourself to enjoy fresh starts.

Source:

Kamini Wood, entrepreneur, life coach, author, founder of Live Joy Your Way