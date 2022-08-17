Scotland's First Period Dignity Officer Is... A Man?

A man has been appointed as the first ever period dignity officer in Scotland. Yes, you read that correctly. Jason Grant — who previously worked in tobacco sales and as a personal trainer — has been hired as the period dignity regional lead officer for the Tay region. This role was recently created after a groundbreaking women’s health legislation was passed, yet as expected, the response to a man being chosen for this role has provoked a fair amount of criticism.

Member of the Scottish Parliament Neale Hanvey expressed his dismay on Twitter: “It is incomprehensible that a young male without lived experience of menstruation is an appropriate person to address the needs of pre-pubescent girls at this vulnerable stage of development.”

Another commenter tweeted: “Scotland has just appointed the first Period Dignity Officer… and it’s a man. You couldn’t make this stuff up.” Adding to the conversation, a Twitter user wrote: “This feels like a joke. Jason Grant — Scotlands first ‘period dignity officer’ — will never know the indignity of being bullied at school for having a period, of leaking, of being unable to afford period items, despite these being routine things many women sadly know all too well.”

Meanwhile, a handful were in favour of the idea, stating that period dignity is an issue everyone should address, not just the women who experience menstruation.

Although Grant’s appointment is funded by the Scottish government, he was chosen by a local team of councils and colleges which comprises Dundee and Angus College, Angus Council, Dundee City Council, and Perth College UHI, per BBC. His role requires him to travel around the region and discuss free access to period products and inform people on menopause. The Independent reports that a spokesperson for the Period Dignity Working Group said Grant was the “strongest candidate.”

In the press release, Grant himself commented on the appointment and said: “Being a man would help break down barriers, reduce stigma, and encourage more open discussions.” This role was announced at the same time as Scotland became the first country in the world to protect the right to access free period products.

The Period Product Act was first introduced by Labour MSP Monica Lennon and came into effect on August 15. With all this backlash, it remains to be seen whether Grant will remain in his new role or if he’ll be replaced.