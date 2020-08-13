50 Sexts To Send, Inspired By "WAP"

Out of all the unforeseen things to happen in 2020, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion making buckets and mops sound sexy is something nobody saw coming. Not only is "WAP" a certified bop, but it's also a collection of erotic and empowering one-liners about stating your desires and feeling good in your body. If you're worried your sex life has gotten a little dry in quarantine, these 50 sexts to send in the morning, inspired by "WAP," will have you reaching for your rain boots.

Sexting can be a great way to build the heat with a boo from afar. With the buffer of a phone, you may feel more comfortable asking for something in bed or listing the things that you like. Of course, just like anything sexy in-person, it's imperative to get clear on consent before hitting someone with a sexy text, especially when it comes to morning sexting. Nobody wants to get a XXX message when they're eating breakfast with their parents or doing a wakeup Zoom yoga.

Whether you're a dirty talk pro or just starting to build your luscious lexicon, "WAP's" silliness and sultriness is A1 sexting inspiration. From telling your date where they can park their metaphorical Mack truck to asking for it rough, these 50 "WAP"-style sexts will help you be a certified freak, seven days a week.

Silly

1. You should come over later, I think there's gonna be a wh*re in this house.

2. Do you have your seven-day freak certification? Maybe we can get on that tonight.

3. Glad I got my IUD changed — I'm so wet, I'll make your pull-out game weak.

4. Thinking about you gets me so wet, you need to BYOB (bring your own bucket).

5. I want to put my *body part* in your face and swipe your nose like a credit card.

6. I want to do Kegels with you inside me.

7. I'm so wet, you could take a dive in my *body part*.

8. I want you to park that big Mack truck right in this little garage.

9. I think we should skip dinner tonight and just go to dessert.

10. I think you should get another phone, just for pictures of my *body part.*

11. I'll tell you where to touch me, but I'm not going to share my Find My Friends location with you.

12. I'm going to make you finish you so fast, I'll call an Uber while we're still going at it.

13. Thinking about you paying my student loans makes me wet.

14. Your credit score makes me horny.

15. I'm trying to wet your beard with my *body part.*

16. My p*ssy is so sweet, you'll need to take insulin after you eat it.

17. I want you to touch my uvula with your *body part.*

18. I'm wetter than a brand name water bottle.

19. I'm so wet, I'll make your *body part* soggy.

20. I want to eat you like I'm on the top of the food chain.

21. I want you to eat my a*s like you're a bottom feeder.

22. I don't want you to hurt my feelings, but I want you to (consensually) hurt my body.

23. I'm wetter than Annie's Shells & White Cheddar in a pot.

Sexy

24. You're making me so wet right now.

25. Give me everything you've got.

26. I love it when your *body part* is so hard.

27. I want to get rough tonight.

28. I like it when I'm on top, I wanna ride you.

29. I want to get super tight with you inside me.

30. I want you to spit in my mouth as you look in my eyes

31. Tie me up later.

32. Let's roleplay tonight.

33. Let's get freaky and loud in public. I want to make a scene.

34. I want you to eat me out until I'm dripping down my legs.

35. I'm going to tease you until you're about to finish and then stop and make you beg for it.

36. I'm the boss tonight.

37. I like it when you bit my lip as you talk dirty to me.

38. I want you to get really deep inside of me.

39. I want you to hit my g-spot with your curved *body part.*

40. I want you to finish in my mouth.

41. I want you to gag and (consensually) choke me.

42. You love it when I go down on you.

43. Let's get freaky tonight. I want to whip out the handcuffs and leashes.

44. I'm going to change my hair tonight, and we can roleplay like we don't know each other.

45. I want to put you on your knees and make you beg for it.

46. I want you to make me beg for it.

47. I love it when you act cocky.

48. This sexting is so hot, I think I'm going to finish before we see each other later.

49. I want to ride you, and spell my name with my hips as I'm on top.

50. Your *body part* is mine tonight.