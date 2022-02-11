The idea behind TikTok’s “silly little walk” is so simple it’s, uh, silly: just get up, stroll out the door, and walk around outside. If you want, you could grab a coffee or meet up with a friend. But you could also loop the block a few times or wander aimlessly — it all counts.

Of course, there’s nothing revolutionary about going for a walk, but folks on social media are still resonating with the silly little walk trend, which currently has over 144,000 views on TikTok. According to certified personal trainer Elyse Valdes, CPT, it’s all because people are craving the physical and mental benefits of walking, especially those who are spending more time at home. It feels good to move around, get a change of scenery, and go out in public for a small dose of social interaction.

A silly little walk is also the perfect excuse to disconnect from the world or take a break from sitting at your desk, says Valdes, who goes for a stroll every morning with her mom and dog. “There’s nothing like those 30 minutes of movement, fresh air, sunshine, and quality time with each other,” she tells Bustle. “It makes me feel motivated and ready to conquer the day.” Read on below for more reasons to love the silly little walk in case you want to give it a try.

The Benefits Of Going On A Silly Little Walk

Going on a silly little walk really can turn your day around. “It allows you to release stress and any negative emotions. It also reminds you to slow down, be present, and just breathe,” Valdes says. And, not only is it the perfect time to unplug, process feelings, and maybe get a little nostalgic — as you can see in the TikTok above — it can even go so far as to improve your mood.

“There are studies that show walking, especially outdoors, can boost your mood and make you feel less stressed,” says Tom Oddo, DC, CSCS, CEAS, a certified strength and conditioning coach. He points to other research that has linked walks to the reduction of depression and anxiety symptoms, too. “These benefits can be compounded by taking your silly little walks with friends or family,” Oddo tells Bustle. “This combination of social interaction and healthy movement is a great way to boost mental health.”

According to Valdes, walking can also help improve your cardiovascular health and strengthen your lower body and core. “And because it is low impact, almost anyone can do it,” she says. Want to make it more challenging? She recommends adding ankle weights for some extra resistance. “You could also walk uphill. This will help tone your glutes, quads, hamstrings, calves, and core muscles,” says Valdes. The silly little details are up to you.

How Often Should You Walk?

Part of this trend’s appeal is that it acknowledges that, though it sounds trivial, it’s a legit way to make yourself feel better — simply by wandering around outside. Many of the benefits listed above, such as a mood boost, could happen after just one walk. But the lasting benefits come if you stick with it.

Oddo recommends going for a walk a couple of times a day if you can, ideally for 30 minutes at the beginning or end of your day. Add in a 10 to 15-minute stroll after every meal and it’ll quickly add up to a full 60 minutes of movement.

“The key to getting more active is to pick productive activities and make them enjoyable,” he says. “Silly little walks are easy to form habits around.” Even a 10-minute walk could shake off the dust and make you feel better, however silly it sounds.

Sources:

Elyse Valdes, CPT, certified personal trainer

Tom Oddo, DC, CSCS, CEAS, certified strength and conditioning coach