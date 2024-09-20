I Get More Refreshing Sleep Thanks To This Pillow For Stomach Sleepers

Ask any sleep expert and they’ll say sleeping on your side or back is the best way to snooze. Falling asleep on your stomach? Not so much. This position has some downsides — but tell me when it’s 11 p.m. and all I want is to be comfortable. You’ll find me stomach-side down every time.

If you’re also a stomach sleeper, then you know the joy of fully melting into your mattress. According to Dr. Chelsea Perry, the owner of Sleep Solutions and a member of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, stomach sleeping can feel like a very supportive position. “For some, it can feel more natural because it can prevent snoring — or it just feels cozier,” she tells Bustle.

That said, I will admit I sometimes wake up with a stiff neck — and that’s exactly why sleep experts don’t vouch for it. Sleeping on your side keeps your spine in a neutral alignment that reduces strain on your muscles and joints, says Perry, and the same is true for sleeping on your back. Sleeping on your stomach can push your head backward at an awkward angle, especially if you have an extra fluffy pillow, leading to stiffness and soreness. It also holds your head to one side for the entirety of the night, which can further strain your muscles.

If switching sleep positions isn’t an option, finding the perfect pillow will help. I’m not ready to give up my stomach sleeping just yet, so I set out to find one and landed on the Everyday Memory Foam pillow from Eli & Elm, which has some unique qualities that could improve my nighttime routine. Here’s my honest review.

Fast Facts

Price: $109.99

$109.99 Best for: Stomach sleeping

Stomach sleeping My rating: 4/5

4/5 Size: Queen size is 18” L x 28” W x 6” H

Queen size is 18” L x 28” W x 6” H Cover material: 37% cotton, 2% spandex, and 61% polyester

37% cotton, 2% spandex, and 61% polyester What I like: Soft, customizable, reduces neck pain, improves body alignment, free of harmful chemicals

Soft, customizable, reduces neck pain, improves body alignment, free of harmful chemicals What I don't like: You’ll need a bigger pillowcase, not budget-friendly

Pillow Specs For Stomach Sleepers

According to Perry, the best pillow for stomach sleepers is one that has a “low loft” or height, so it doesn’t raise your head up too high and bend your neck even more. “A thinner, softer pillow may keep your spine more aligned,” she says.

The ideal pillow height for stomach sleepers is thought to be two to three inches. Compare that to your average pillow for side sleepers, which is usually five to seven inches high so it fills the space between your head, shoulder, and mattress, and you can see how much flatter a stomach sleeping pillow should be.

Thana Prasongsin/Moment/Getty Images

It’s good to have a thinner pillow, as well as one that isn’t too firm. Ideally, your head should sink into the pillow so your head, neck, and back stay straighter, and in a more neutral position. Looking for a broader, wider pillow can also help with that.

One final touch? Look for an option that’s made of a breathable material. “Since stomach sleepers often breathe closer to their pillow, a pillow made from materials like cotton or memory foam with cooling features can help prevent overheating,” says Perry. The Everyday pillow ticks those boxes.

Trying It Out

The pillow came rolled up, almost like a shrink-wrapped mattress, so I knew it would be very plush. And sure enough, its texture immediately stood out.

It isn’t one solid piece of memory foam like many other pillows, but a cover filled with pieces of shredded memory foam and fluffs of polyester fiber. With this pillow, it’s more than OK to take out the fluff to customize the size.

To get it down to the recommended two to three inches, I unzipped the case and scooped a few handfuls out until it was the right thickness — and then I tossed it on my bed next to my other pillows.

I have quite a few in my collection thanks to my ongoing hunt for the best pillow. I’ve tried fluffy, solid memory foam, and ones that are as flat as pancakes. My go-to right now is the flat one, but it’s a little too firm.

The first time I slept on the Everyday pillow, I could tell right away that it was more supportive than my fluffy pillows and way softer than my pancake pillow. It also didn’t push my head back at an awkward angle thanks to that low loft.

When you rest your noggin on this one, you can feel the memory foam pieces move around and perfectly cradle your head — and it’s honestly so dreamy. It’s also huggable if that’s your jam. You can get an arm under there and it won’t fall asleep or go numb since the pillow has a lot of cushioning. Even after one night, I noticed that my neck didn’t feel creaky or sore in the morning, and that was obviously a welcome treat.

The Takeaway

If you’re a fan of sleeping on your stomach, and especially if you have back or neck pain as a result, I recommend trying out this Eli & Elm pillow. It’s customizable so you can choose the perfect thickness to support your head, and it’s undeniably soft.

After testing it for a week, I’ve noticed that the back of my neck doesn’t hurt in the mornings. It’s upped my sleep game, too, as I feel more supported throughout the night. For now, you’ll find me continuing to sleep on my stomach — only now I’ll be doing it right.

Studies referenced:

Cary, D. (2021.) Examining relationships between sleep posture, waking spinal symptoms and quality of sleep: A cross sectional study. PLoS One. doi: 10.1371/journal.pone.0306662.

Source:

Dr. Chelsea Perry, owner of Sleep Solutions, member of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine