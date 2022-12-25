From choosing the perfect comforter to setting the thermostat at a comfortable temperature, we all have our quirks when it comes to getting quality rest. And if you’re an arm sleeper — that is, someone who sleeps on their side or stomach with one arm under their pillow — finding the right bedding setup is critical to ensure your head and neck get the support they need without reducing circulation to your arm. The best pillows for arm sleepers are made from materials like shredded memory foam or feathers, and have an adjustable design that allows you to find the ideal density and loft for your unique sleeping preferences.

What To Consider When Shopping For The Best Pillows For Arm Sleepers

Fill

Memory foam is a versatile material that conforms to your body to cradle the head, neck, and shoulders. And while the material is a great choice for arm sleepers, heavy or dense styles — or solid blocks of memory foam — should be avoided as their weight can cause the arm or hand to fall asleep. Instead, look for a shredded memory foam pillow with loose or fluffy fill that’s removable, so you can customize the level of thickness and support. Shredded memory foam can also be bunched up and molded, which allows you to make room for your arm. One drawback of memory foam: It tends to warm up with body heat, so if you sleep hot, keep an eye out for gel-infused pillows that are designed to help keep temperatures down.

You can also opt for feathers, as they tend to “collapse” under a little weight — which can be a good thing for arm sleepers. Like memory foam, the best feather pillows can be bunched up where you want a little more support and flattened a bit if you want to make more space for your arm. When possible, look for an adjustable pillow — these are composed of several individual pillow inserts that can be layered or removed to help you find the perfect thickness and support.

Shape

Many of the best pillows for arm sleepers have a traditional rectangular shape, which means they’ll fit into standard pillowcases and integrate easily into your bedding scheme. Curved memory foam pillows feature a slight dip along one of the long edges, with the intention of providing space for your shoulder and neck, which may help promote alignment. However, they may look a little awkward in standard pillowcases (a small price to pay for sleeping comfort).

It should be noted that side sleeper pillows with arm holes tend not to get great reviews from buyers, so you won’t see any of those on this list. (While smart in concept, the pillow itself needs to be relatively hard to keep the hole open without collapsing when your head is in place, which many people ultimately find uncomfortable.)

If you’re looking for a better night’s rest, the best pillows for arm sleepers will offer comfort and support that can be customized to your favorite sleeping position.

Shop The Best Pillows For Arm Sleepers

In a hurry? These are the best pillows for arm sleepers:

1. The Best Adjustable Memory Foam Pillow

Highlights:

Shredded memory foam fill can be removed or added to adjust the loft

Gel memory foam version also available for hot sleepers

This pillow from Coop Home Goods is filled with premium shredded memory foam and comes with a supplemental pack of foam, so you can add or remove as much fill as you like to customize the loft. The fluffy foam can be bunched or flattened, allowing you to shape it to your preferences, whether you’re sleeping on your arm, back, or stomach. The pillow has a soft quilted cover made from a blend of machine-washable viscose rayon and polyester. It’s GREENGUARD Gold-certified to ensure low chemical emissions (including volatile organic compounds) and CertiPUR-US-certified to guarantee the foam is free of ozone depleters and potentially harmful chemicals.

Keep in mind that memory foam tends to sleep a little hot — if you’re concerned about that, Coop also offers a shredded gel memory foam pillow that’s designed to keep you cool.

A reviewer wrote: “Pillow is the most comfortable one I have ever used [...] Sometimes I like to sleep on my side with one arm under the pillow. Other pillow types would cause discomfort on that arm due to a reduction of circulation. This pillow evenly distributes the weight of my head and does not interfere with arm circulation. Highly recommend this pillow.”

Available sizes: Queen, King | Fill: Shredded memory foam

2. The Best Adjustable Feather Pillow

Highlights:

3 removable layers let you adjust the loft

Feathers are more collapsible than memory foam, which some people find more comfortable

Simply put, you get three pillows in one with this adjustable feather pillow from Three Geese. Included are three removable pillow inserts, which can be combined or used individually to customize the thickness and support to your specific needs. The outer pillow cover has a soft polyester fill that provides a smooth barrier between the fill and skin, and a 100% cotton outer cover offers lots of breathability. Of course, this pick isn’t a good choice for anyone with allergies to goose feathers, but the fabric is OEKO-TEX-certified to be free of any potentially harmful substances.

A reviewer wrote: “Have been shopping for the perfect pillow for over a year. For me, I wanted a relatively thin pillow that feels good with my arm under it and stay that way all night. This is that perfect pillow. It does come with a warning for allergies to goose feathers (I don't have). You actually get 3 pillows in one pillow case and you can use 1, 2 or all 3 (if you prefer a thick pillow, use all 3!!) Each pillow comes with its own zip-off pillow case.”

Available sizes: Standard/Queen | Fill: Goose feathers

3. The Best Curved Memory Foam Pillow

Highlights:

Contouring makes space for your shoulder

Shredded memory foam fill can be removed or added to adjust the loft

The curved design of this side sleeper pillow makes room for your shoulder and fits snugly under the neck and head for excellent support. Filled with shredded memory foam, the narrow contour in the middle makes it easy to hug and provides plenty of space for the arm while helping to keep the spine aligned. The inner case unzips for easy access if you want to adjust the thickness and firmness by removing fill for a flatter pillow, or adding more from the included bag. The outer viscose rayon case has a quilted design that promotes breathability and is machine-washable for easy care.

A reviewer wrote: “Best pillow I have ever bought. I am a side sleeper and stomach sleeper with one arm tucked under my pillow/head and was suffering with a lot of neck pain. Bought this pillow and now sleep like a baby and wake with no pain.”

Available sizes: Queen, King, Travel Mini | Fill: Shredded memory foam

4. The Best Adjustable Memory Foam Body Pillow

Highlights:

Provides full-body support to arms and legs

Shredded memory foam fill can be removed or added to adjust the loft

If you’re someone who likes to wrap yourself around your pillow while you sleep, this extra-long body pillow provides enough space for your head, shoulder, and legs to be comfortably supported while giving you something soft to embrace with your arms. The pillow comes with an additional bag of shredded memory foam fill, which can be added or removed to suit your firmness and thickness preferences. The pillow’s quilted outer case is machine-washable and made from a breathable blend of viscose rayon and polyester. It’s GREENGUARD Gold-certified to be low in chemical emissions that may pollute indoor air and CertiPUR-certified to be free of ozone depleters and other chemicals that may be potentially harmful to health.

A reviewer wrote: “This pillow is everything I've been needing for years. I sleep really weird with an arm under my head and a pillow bunched up in a ball to hold with my other arm. With this pillow I only need one pillow! It's the softest thing and I can squeeze it and bunch it however I want. It's super supportive. Kinda pricey but worth it.”

Available sizes: 20 x 54 inches | Fill: Shredded memory foam