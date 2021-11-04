9 Strength Training Workouts You Can Do Without Any Equipment

Fitness
No dumbbells? No problem.
LaylaBird/E+/Getty Images
Lifting weights isn’t the only way to build your muscles. There are countless strength training workouts without equipment you could do instead, which use moves like bridges, lunges, and squats to make you stronger. Here, nine workouts to try — no fitness tools necessary.
franckreporter/E+/Getty Images
Trainer Katelyn Barrons suggests these moves to build strength.
- Glute bridges + eccentric push-ups, 8x.
- Split squats + bear plank with shoulder taps, 20x.
- Squat to jump squat + reverse crunch, 10x.
Alternate between each exercise for 3 sets.