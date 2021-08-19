Fitness
From butterfly pose to happy baby.
VioletaStoimenova/E+/Getty Images
The most common cause of achey hips? Tightness and poor posture, says trainer Kim D’Agnese, which is most often caused by a sedentary lifestyle. (Read: hunching at a desk all day.) Loosen things up by doing these expert-approved stretches for hip pain regularly.
Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images
D’Agnese recommends this pose to realign your pelvis.
- Come down to one knee in front of a wall.
- Square your hips, curl tailbone under, look down.
- Press your hands against wall as you round your spine.
- Hold for 30 seconds.