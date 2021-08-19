Fitness

9 Trainer-Approved Stretches For Hip Pain

From butterfly pose to happy baby.

Try these trainer-recommended stretches to relieve hip pain.
miniseries/E+/Getty Images
By Carolyn Steber

VioletaStoimenova/E+/Getty Images

The most common cause of achey hips? Tightness and poor posture, says trainer Kim D’Agnese, which is most often caused by a sedentary lifestyle. (Read: hunching at a desk all day.) Loosen things up by doing these expert-approved stretches for hip pain regularly.

Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images

Kneeling Hip Flexor

D’Agnese recommends this pose to realign your pelvis.

- Come down to one knee in front of a wall.

- Square your hips, curl tailbone under, look down.

- Press your hands against wall as you round your spine.

- Hold for 30 seconds.

Tap