Hit those serving muscles.
Even in a casual game, pickleball is still full of unpredictable movements like lunges and side hops. That’s why YouFit Gyms director Raphael Konforti says it’s good to warm up with stretches for pickleball before you play. Here’s how to get started.
Konforti suggests this dynamic stretch.
- Take a wide step to the right.
- Bend at the hips and knee.
- Drive through right foot to stand.
- As right leg comes off ground, lift knee.
- Hold for 1 second.
- Repeat 15x in each direction.