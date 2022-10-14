8 Stretches That Can Help Relieve Shin Splint Pain

Fitness
For runners, dancers, HIIT fans, and beyond.
Shutterstock
Shin splints typically refer to pain along the shin bone, says trainer Andrew Lenau. Also known as tibial stress syndrome, it’s often seen in runners, dancers, and people who do a lot of HIIT. While rest and compression can help, so will the right stretches for shin splints.
Shutterstock
Shin splints are an overload injury that can happen when you run in poor-quality shoes, add too many miles to your run too soon, or if you have muscle imbalances, says Dr. Ronald Peacock, Jr., DPT. “This puts more demand on the small muscle than it might be ready for.”