This 1 Specific Part Of Your Birth Chart Can Help Find Your Calling

Almost everyone can name their sun sign off the top of their head. It’s the go-to answer when someone asks, “Hey, what’s your sign?” and it’s the one you use to look up your horoscope every morning. It might even be prominently displayed in your dating profile, as a little nod to your personality.

What you might not know is where your sun sign is located in your birth chart — and that’s arguably even more important. In a viral TikTok, creator @sarahmoodyofficial said you can use the location of your sun sign to find what you truly love in life, and all you have to do is figure out which house it’s in.

According to Adama Sesay, a professional astrologer and author of Your Cosmic Purpose, the sun sign in western astrology represents your vitality, core essence, ego, life force, and soul’s purpose, as well as the qualities you’re meant to develop and express throughout your life.

“It's the conscious side of who you are versus your mask or first impression, like your ascendant, or your instinctual emotions, like your moon,” she tells Bustle. “Ruled by the zodiac sign Leo, the sun is also the center of the solar system and the bright star that gives us light and warmth on Earth.”

Now, imagine knowing where that energy shines in your birth chart and what themes it illuminates as a result. That’d be pretty powerful, right?

Why Your Sun Sign Is Important

While the sun sign often gets a bad rap for being basic, it’s actually one of the first signs you should look for when you get a chart reading, especially if you’re on a quest to find your purpose.

“Through your sun sign, you can understand more about where you may be misaligned, how you may have held yourself back, and how you can change and transition into a life purpose that is more fulfilling,” Sesay tells Bustle.

Once you know where your sign sun is located, you can use that info to choose a career path that makes you feel happier or more fulfilled, she says. You can also learn more about how you show up for others — and get to know yourself better.

Which House Is Your Sun Sign In?

For a quick rundown, everyone has a birth chart that looks like a pie, divided into 12 houses. Each house has its own natural planetary ruler and zodiac sign that’s likely different from your personal one. (For example, the second house is ruled by Taurus, but you might have Virgo in the second house.)

Your planets, including your sun sign, all uniquely fall across your birth chart based on your birthday, time, and birth location. To learn more about you, look for your sun sign, see which house it’s in, and learn what it all means.

1st House

The first house represents self, identity, and how you show up in the world. If your sun sign is here, it suggests you’re a naturally competitive person. According to @sarahmoodyofficial on TikTok, you want the best of everything and love to make a great first impression. Striving is your middle name.

2nd House

The second house is all about security. If your sun sign shows up here, comfort means everything to you. Your life’s mission is to feel as stable and cared for as possible, which often means you focus hard on finding a good job, a long-lasting relationship, and a solid sense of self. You also love a cozy home.

3rd House

The third house’s theme is learning, thinking, talking, and growing. If your sun sign is here, you likely have a way with words, and you should use that skill to have great conversations — and to get where you want to go in life. You’re an amazing investigator, and according to @sarahmoodyofficial, you truly shine as the life of the party.

4th House

Is your sun in the fourth house? Since it represents the home, you want the people in your life to know that you love them, and you likely make a point of showing up for others. As a comforting presence and a healer, you’ve always been drawn towards care-oriented jobs, hosting gigs, and long-term relationships. Seeing people gathered around your table? That’s what life’s all about.

Diem.ph/E+/Getty Images

5th House

The fifth house points to creativity, energy, and being the center of attention. If your sun sign is here, then you can’t help but make life a stage. You love to entertain, and you likely feel drawn to work and hobbies that allow you to express yourself in big, bold ways. Anyone with their sun in the fifth house tends to have amazing fashion sense, too.

6th House

The sixth house represents daily routines, work, and health. If your sun sign pops up here, chances are you’re the therapist of your friend group. People constantly turn to you for advice, and somehow you always know just what to say. It could explain why you’re drawn to wellness professions, like yoga or therapy.

7th House

Since the seventh house is all about love, it makes sense that relationships mean everything to you. Your everyday essence is flirty and fun, and you’re obsessed with dating, falling in love, and being in relationships — romantic or otherwise. While you’re the best partner anyone could ask for, you also center friends and family. When in doubt, lean into those themes, and you’ll feel right at home.

8th House

The eighth house is the house of transformation, rebirth, and all things taboo. It’s why you constantly feel the urge to change and grow, but also have a deep need to nurture your relationships — including the one with yourself. You’re always looking behind the proverbial curtain to see what no one’s brave enough to talk about.

miodrag ignjatovic/E+/Getty Images

9th House

Anyone with their sun sign here will value themes like expansion, philosophy, and travel. It sets you up for a life of spontaneity and interesting experiences, as well as the need for more. You can only go so many days in a row doing the same thing before you need to shake things up.

10th House

The 10th house is related to public life and reputation. If your sun sign falls here, you likely care a lot about how you look to others. You might be motivated by a high-paying job or a prestigious position, versus one that’s fun but doesn’t look good on paper. You’re a natural hard-worker, and people know they can count on you. Taking control and being in charge makes you feel good.

11th House

The house of community and networks has a quirky energy, as well as a humanitarian streak. If your sun sign is here, it often means you march to the beat of your own drum, but also care deeply about social issues and connection. These themes will continue to show up in your life.

12th House

The 12th house is all about spirituality and the unconscious. Anyone with their sun sign in the 12th house will be more mystical and magical than the average person. Instead of being social or shouting your beliefs from the rooftop, you prefer to turn inwards and have a deep think. You likely love tarot cards, astrology, and figuring out the deeper meaning of life. That’s your calling, so lean into it.

Source:

Adama Sesay, professional astrologer, author of Your Cosmic Purpose