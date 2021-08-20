Want to try your hand at some tai chi but aren’t yet ready to do it in the public? No worries — there are plenty of tai chi YouTube videos to stream that’ll get you acquainted with the gentle movement practice.

The Chinese martial art is a form of exercise that’s made up of postures that flow from one into the next, and is ideal whether you’re feeling stressed, stiff, or simply in need of some new energy. “Tai chi helps a person become more aware of the connection between their body, emotions, and thoughts,” Sifu Love, MA, a certified Qigong and spiritual martial arts instructor, tells Bustle. “Each movement is sort of a way to check in to see if the three are aligned, and to provide a structure to train in so you are able to bring the three into balance.”

Regularly practicing tai chi brings you a range of both physical and mental benefits. In a fitness sense, it’s low-impact (read: easy on the joints), boots your mobility, and improves your balancing skills. On the emotional wellbeing front, tai chi works as a stress-relieving moving meditation that enhances mindfulness, leaving you in a better mood.

Whether you’re just getting started or are looking for a fresh fitness modality to add to your current routine, check out some of the various options below. A pro tip? When practicing tai chi, remember to go easy on yourself and be patient, says Love, especially if you’re new. “It will take time to be able to flow through the movements, but once someone is able to do that, they will see tremendous health benefits.”

Beginner’s Flow Follow instructor Helen Liang as she guides you through this 15-minute beginner’s program. You’ll learn how to stand, how to breathe, and how to move — so no worries if it’s your first time. She also explains how to feel chi, or the “live energy within all living beings,” between your hands. Even if you don’t do it “perfectly,” you’ll still feel centered and relaxed by the end.

15-Minute Daily Movement With no speaking whatsoever (just relaxing music) this 15-minute flow from Shaolin Qigong features eight staple tai chi movements to help you loosen up and feel centered. It’s noted that practicing this set of Qigong, or set of coordinated postures, will aid in balancing your energy and boosting your mindset — practice it first thing in the morning or in the afternoon as a quick exercise.

Qigong Routine Follow along as instructor Judy K. Young guides you through a super-relaxing 20-minute routine, all while birds chirp in the background. You’ll start with deep breaths and a light warm-up before moving on to eight postures, including arm swings, overhead stretches, and a toe and heel bounce.

20-Minute Lesson Instructor Jake Mace makes this tai chi session easy to follow along by flashing quick explainers across the screen, so it’s particularly helpful for beginners. You’ll learn postures like cloud hands, which means breathing in as you lift your arms and breathing out as arms float down, all while envisioning your hands as tree branches and your feet as roots.

5-Minute Flow Only have five minutes? Try this video, which will have you flowing “like waves in the ocean.” Instructor Leia Cohen recommends moving a little every day to achieve optimal health, so this is an easy sesh for desk breaks.

Tai Chi Fundamentals Dr. Daniel Hoover incorporates elements of Traditional Chinese Medicine in this practice. You’ll start by swinging your arms, warming up your knees, and pressing on pressure points (acupressure!) to improve circulation.

Simple Tai Chi Exercises Listen to chill music as you move through traditional tai chi postures, including hand circles, rollbacks, brush knee, and “carry the cauldron.” Instructor David Wong also includes quick descriptions on the screen, so you’ll know exactly what’s going on.

Before Bed Wind-Down Move through this 10-minute flow by Kseny before hitting the hay. Its combo of breathing exercises and gentle tai chi movements help you relax, and the mindful practice focuses on shutting down a racing mind so you float right to sleep.

Daily Tai Chi Practice In this 14-minute video, Master Wong will offer tips on nailing tai chi form, along with instructions on how to balance your body and shift your weight, two common elements of the practice. Try these regularly to become more well-versed in the modality.

Sources:

Sifu DeVante Love, MA, certified Qigong and spiritual martial arts instructor