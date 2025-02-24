Your Love Life This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

There are a lot of rules when it comes to dating, but this week is a good time to remember that they’re all made up. Give yourself permission to do what feels natural, authentic, and maybe even a little bit “out there.” It could bring you a lot of luck in the love department, as well as some truly magical moments.

To see what’s in store, Letao Wang, an astrologer and spiritual counselor, pulled three cards to answer a set of romance-related questions that can be applied universally, regardless of your relationship status, and shared advice for navigating it all.

Card 1: What do I need to know about dating and relationships this week?

“Temperance brings a message of harmony and balance,” says Wang. If you’re in a relationship, this major arcana card suggests the week ahead will be smooth sailing. Even if you have a misunderstanding or two, you’ll find it easy to talk it out and you’ll feel stronger and more connected as a result.

This sets the stage to take a few risks in your relationship, too. If you want to have a tough convo, this week might be a good time to do it. With calm, patient energy in the air, you may find it easier than ever to talk about something tough.

If you’re on the lookout for love, Temperance suggests you may need to be patient at the start of the week. The apps might be drier than dry for the next few days, but give it time and chances are someone good will come your way — and that’s when you can hit the ground running.

Card 2: How can I attract more love this week?

“The King of Wands is a fiery, charismatic figure, and his appearance here encourages you to step into your power,” says Wang. If you’re looking for love, the best thing you can do is show up as the boldest, brightest version of yourself.

While many people suggest playing the demure card while on a first date, this is your excuse to throw caution to the wind. “Confidence and boldness are key to attracting love this week,” says Wang. “So if you’re single, don’t be afraid to make the first move or put yourself out there.”

After you ask someone on a date, proceed to showcase all of your passions and let your authentic self shine — even if it’s a bit cringe. In fact, why not lean into the cringe? The real ones will stick around and appreciate every part of you.

For those in a relationship, the King of Wands suggests planning grand, sweeping romantic gestures for your loved one this week to show how much you care. And while you’re at it, you should also express your desires openly and honestly. As Wang says, “This card reminds you that love favors the brave.”

Card 3: How does my date or significant other feel about me this week?

The Ace of Wands is a card of passion, inspiration, and new beginnings. “If you’re dating someone new, they likely feel a strong spark and excitement about where things could go,” says Wang. Plan unexpected dates (rock climbing, anyone?) and don’t hold back.

Should you be talking about getting married on your second date? Probably not. Should you be scrolling PetFinder at the bar and naming your future dog? Maybe no. But it’ll be fun to be open and honest about how excited you are about your new connection. The Ace of Wands suggests your partner will be right there with you joking about guest lists, cake flavors, and how Luna is going to make it big on #DogTok.

“For those in established relationships, this card suggests a rekindling of passion or the start of a new chapter in your love story,” says Wang. “Embrace this energy and let it fuel your connection. As Ace of Wands can be a sexual card, too, you could feel extra desirable and intimate with your loved one.” Cue your sexy, sultry week of love.

Source:

Letao Wang, astrologer, tarot reader, spiritual counselor

