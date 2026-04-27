Your Tarot Reading For The Week Of April 27 - May 3

Your pull for the week is the Three of Cups, a fun card that represents friendship, community, gatherings, and celebration. It should inspire you to get together with your besties and head out into the world.

This tarot card comes at just the right time if you’ve felt like the sparkle has drained from your days recently. If you’ve been grinding at work and tackling to-do lists, then it’s no wonder you feel dull and uninspired. To reset, lean into whatever makes you feel good.

Maybe you lie in bed a little longer instead of checking emails the moment your alarm goes off. Maybe you walk through the park on your way home from work instead of sweating it out at Barry’s. This card is about lightening up a little and centering your mental health and emotional well-being. It’s also about socializing as a pick-me-up.

You heard it here first: This is not the week to cancel plans or lie low on your own. If you prioritize anything, it should be getting dinner with friends, laughing on the fire escape with your roomies, and appreciating your community. As May arrives and the warm weather sticks around, take it as a sign to open up. Pet dogs. Say hi to neighbors. Even a quick chat with the owner of your corner store could be nourishing.

The Three of Cups is also a reminder to collaborate with others. If you typically run the show at work, try delegating a few tasks. And if you catch yourself up late burning the midnight oil, cut the productivity short. Close your laptop and go take a hot bath. A quick “I’ll touch base with you in the morning” will buy you time to soak in peace.

On the love front, the Three of Cups suggests you’re in for an easy week. If you’re single and not looking, the Three of Cups reminds you to raise a glass to prioritizing all the other areas of your life. If you’re on the apps, try a more laidback approach. Respond to silly prompts, ask random questions, and see who bites. The celebratory energy of this card also suggests you might meet someone at a party, especially if you’re being 100% yourself. And if you’re in a relationship, this is your sign to truly appreciate one another. Do more together, even if it’s as simple as running errands or hitting the gym, and make sure to end the week with a cute date.

For more, check out your horoscope.