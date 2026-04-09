Here’s Your April Horoscope

April’s main character energy is bringing out your bold side. The month kicks off with a serene full moon in Libra on April 1, helping you balance your personal needs and your loyalty to your circle. Keeping the peace and establishing mutual agreements before the heat of the season truly kicks in is a major priority.

Beginning on April, Mars rages through reckless Aries, offering a shot of adrenaline. You may feel assertive, brave, and capable of launching toward a goal that is so ambitious it scares you. But if you don’t look before you leap, you may wind up initiating a project or argument you don’t want to finish.

You’re not one to back down from a challenge when Mercury follows Mars’ lead and enters Aries on April 14. The unfiltered and impulsive energy peaks. Think twice before hitting send on a scathing text or blunt email that could fall into the wrong hands.

April 17 brings the vulnerable new moon in Aries, marking an insecure start to a new chapter. When you stop apologizing for who you are, you’ll discover that you never needed to be perfect to get what you want — just courageous.

Finally, the sun shifts into grounded Taurus, bringing a sense of stability and calm to help you find a steady routine. Focus on sustaining what you’re already building. New pursuits can wait.

The last week of the month brings an energizing twist. Love planet Venus enters chatty Gemini on April 24, followed by Uranus’ pivotal return to Gemini on the 25th. The line between flirting and brainstorming is thin. Embrace the unexpected — you could attract compliments or a date simply by sharing your curious ideas and endless questions.

Happy birthday, Taurus!

Aries (March 20-April 18) Consideration is the word of the month for you, Aries. Taking your time to understand an alternative point of view may lead to compromise, proving that cutting ties isn’t always necessary. However, when Mercury and Mars break into your sign, this reactive combo could bring out your blunt side. Try not to steamroll your friends with your opinions — what’s best for you may not be what’s right for others. New moons represent new chapters, but this one on the 17th is not the time to launch a personal rebrand. Get real about the feelings driving your instinct to switch up your appearance or aesthetic. Is that emerging from a place of insecurity or confidence? Lucky for you, the month ends with flirtatious energy. If you’re still feeling bold, initiate a conversation with the coolest person in your neighbourhood.

Taurus (April 19-May 19) If you’ve finally wrapped up a grueling project in early April, consider finally booking that full-body massage. It’s time to take it easy after such an intense start to the year and prioritize a little TLC. With the planets storming through Aries, you’ll find that your energy or motivation is at an unusual low—don’t fight the feeling. Let yourself rest, or you might find yourself picking fights out of frustration or exhaustion. When it comes to confronting your hidden insecurities or fears, it’s now or never! The new moon on the 17th provides a clean slate. Move forward with greater self-honesty, and by the time your season rolls around on the 19th, you’ll remember how liberating it is to own your struggle.

Gemini (May 20-June 19) The heart wants what it wants. Start your month with honesty and express yourself under the Libra full moon on the 1st. Share your true feelings with a partner, or go public with your art or music. The more you follow your gut, the happier you’ll be. But be warned — steer clear of making assumptions. Otherwise, arguments may arise. Mid-month, you have the green light to put yourself out there and forge new connections. Speak openly about your goals, even if they’re daunting; sticking to your plans is easier when there are people to hold you accountable. Dream big, but don’t sacrifice rest for success.

Cancer (June 20-July 21) The month starts with a moment of leadership. You could settle a family matter, finalize a move, or bring two people into agreement. While you’re on a high, keep the winning streak going and politely negotiate a work-from-home structure that supports your needs. When the energy shifts from peaceful to powerful around mid-month, you may feel both inspired by the future yet uncertain of what it holds. Don’t worry about getting ahead of the curve; take life one day at a time. When a career opportunity presents itself, don’t talk yourself out of it. Readiness is an attitude, not a perfect moment. Get inspired by those who see the potential in you, and remember, you can always lean on your community or team for support if you stumble along the way.

Leo (July 22-Aug. 21) You’ve got more than a lot to say about the current state of the world in April. But you must share your voice with those who can create change rather than preaching to the choir. If you’re prepared to step up as a leading voice, take care and advocate with a greater sense of responsibility. It may be tempting to match people’s aggression, but stooping to their level won’t lead to progress. When Taurus season begins on the 19th, maintaining a respectable reputation is just as important as asserting yourself. Yet you may discover that the best way to uplift your community is through joy, connection, and celebration. Spend more time with those who get you, rather than trying to win over those who don’t understand.

Virgo (Aug. 22-Sept. 21) Things are getting intense! Conversations may quickly spiral out of control this month, especially if you’re dealing with sensitive matters. Avoid all money talks until your head is clear, and resist the urge to retaliate if someone else decides to play dirty. Their heat-of-the-moment attacks are more a reflection of them, not you. If you’ve handled your time or money irresponsibly, you may feel the karmic weight of your choices as the month progresses. As painful as it may be, this is a learning experience you’ll never forget, and one that could set you up for future success. Get smarter about how you assess and mitigate risks. As the month ends, someone else may learn from your experience if you decide to share your journey.

Libra (Sept. 22-Oct. 21) Successfully advocating for your needs may leave you feeling empowered. But once you’ve gotten a taste for putting yourself first, you could unknowingly turn a blind eye to your loved one’s feelings. It’s all about balance this month. Check your ego at the door and have an honest, open-minded conversation. Remember that they’re your collaborator, not your competitor. Love and intimacy could take a surprising turn during the second half of the month. If you aren’t exploring how power struggles fare in the bedroom, you could fall for a passionate idea or invest heavily in a spontaneous trip. If your next adventure involves your partner, keep them in the loop rather than springing your decision on them at the last minute.

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 20) Releasing a grudge or confessing a secret isn’t just for the sake of others’ clarity — it sets you free. Begin your month with some compassionate truth-telling. Vent to someone who understands your struggle or disarm your inner critic by journaling through your worries. Your wellbeing becomes an increasing priority as the month progresses. When you’re crushing your to-do list, don’t forget to take breaks for food, water, movement, and rest. That crick in your neck is your body’s signal to slow down. Pay attention to its cues and lean on your coworkers or loved ones to keep you strong during hard days.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21-Dec. 20) Romance steals the spotlight this April. If you notice someone intriguing, make a move! Your bold side is rearing to the surface, but rushing through the early dating stages could backfire. Beware of moving too fast or coming on strong. On the flip side, mid-month brings hesitance and uncertainty. What may feel like fear talking is actually your better judgment keeping you wise. Once we get into the full swing of Taurus season after the 19th, it’ll be easier to weigh up your changing priorities. Think twice before cramming your schedule with commitments. Organization will protect you from overwhelm.

Capricorn (Dec. 21-Jan. 18) A major career shift or public declaration sets the tone for your month, but this transition isn’t about ambition — it’s about protecting your peace. Celebrate how far you’ve come, even if you can’t continue your journey any further. Your energy may naturally move toward keeping busy with home projects, plans, and family events. But during this sensitive season, misunderstandings or setbacks could hit harder than usual. Don’t personalize it. Everything happens for a reason. Watch your temper as Taurus season draws near. Channeling your fire through artistic projects, passionate hobbies, and romance will help you feel lighter. Then, once love planet Venus drifts into airy Gemini on the 24th, you may be re-inspired to take up work or responsibilities that you truly love. Keep your happiness at the forefront.

Aquarius (Jan. 19-Feb. 17) Whether you’re completing a course or mediating a tense debate, your wisdom will shine at the start of the month. It’s easy to stay calm and impartial when you’re the third party involved, but when Mercury and Mars fire up harsh truths around mid-month, you may need to heed your own advice. Take a deep breath. Talking a mile a minute is how you lose your point rather than make a clear stance. Everyone is battling something; that’s why demonstrations of courage are revered. Be bold! Light the way by leading with vulnerability instead of pretending you have everything figured out. Initiating a difficult conversation or stepping into a new environment could spark a new hobby, passionate idea, or exciting love affair.

Pisces (Feb. 18-March 19) It’s better to get straight to the heart of the matter rather than delay conversations about boundaries, reciprocity, or trust. Your partners and collaborators will be more responsive to your needs at the start of the month. However, the real challenge comes later, when the line goes blurry, and you’re forced to uphold and reinforce it. Stand tall and advocate for what you want, whether that’s respect or your fair share. As mid-month’s hot and impulsive energy fires up your financial life, you may be motivated to earn and spend big. Steer clear of purchases that may not sound good in a few weeks, especially if they’re driven by a competitive urge. Setting a budget may be uncomfortable at first, but it’ll keep you stable toward the end of the month. Notice your fleeting desires without racing to act on them.

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