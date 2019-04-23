25 Therapist-Approved Texts To Send Someone Who’s Grieving

When some you care about has lost someone, being available for hugs if they need them or having your ear on call for when they're ready to talk is important. But if you can’t be there in real life or in real time, there are always supportive texts to send someone who's grieving.
It’s easy to spiral down into a panic about saying the exact “right” thing to someone who’s mourning a loss — but it’s still important that you try. "A lot of times acquaintances feel uncomfortable with how to reach out or what to say when there's a loss, and that discomfort can come through if you're sending a DM versus reaching out on their cell phone,” says therapist Danielle Forshee, Psy.D, L.C.S.W.
Instead of radio silence because you don't know what to say, Forshee offers a general structure to build a better text for someone who is grieving. "You should ... point out the situation. Like, 'I heard that ... passed away.' Then you want to empathize," Forshee explains, "and then you want to say your thoughts about it like, 'I will be here if you need anything.'"
For some people, that might mean bringing them groceries. Others might need a night of Netflix comedy shows. “There is no one size fits all response to grief,” says Sherese Ezelle, L.M.H.C., a licensed behavioral therapist at One Medical. “It’s important to be ready to acknowledge cues as they happen. It’s important to let your friend or family member feel whatever feeling full and when they are ready.”
It doesn’t make you a bad friend if you’re not sure of exactly how to comfort someone who lost a loved one over text, Ezelle tells Bustle. And therapist Lisa Viglietta, MHC, says that it’s better to say something instead of nothing. “It’s very easy to avoid difficult and painful conversations, but these are the times when conversations mean the most,” Viglietta explains. “Don’t be afraid to talk about a loved one that is lost. By sharing memories of them and talking about them, you are honoring them and supporting the grievers during a most difficult time.”