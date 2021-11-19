The Theragun Pro Is $200 Off For Black Friday

Everyone’s favorite pre-holiday shopping days are swiftly approaching. And you know what that means: finally getting your hands on all the cool health and fitness gadgets that might normally be outside your budget. Enter: the Theragun Black Friday 2021 sales.

Theragun, by the brand Therabody, is a cult-favorite percussive therapy device, aka a tension-quashing personal muscle massager. Its molded foam tip moves up and down at a rate of 40 times a second to reach deep into your muscles — that’s 60% deeper than the average massager, according to the company. You can use it pre-workout to prep your muscles for activity, or post-workout to relieve soreness (or whenever you want to soothe body tension, really).

Even though it’s so powerful, the Theragun remains super quiet thanks to its specially-made motor. Use it on your shoulders, arms, thighs, glutes — or wherever else feels sore or tight. A Theragun usually costs at least $200 for the smallest version, but with the holiday sales that are happening, you can pick one up at a significant discount.

Find all versions of the top-rated device, from the Mini to the Pro, both on Amazon and on the Therabody website (yep, these sales are starting early!) so that you’ll have it on-hand for all your fall-into-winter workouts. Or, give one as a gift to a loved one who’s always complaining about sore muscles. Either way, keep scrolling for all the Theragun Black Friday 2021 deals to shop.

$200 Off Theragun PRO

The Theragun PRO — aka the most powerful device in the line — usually goes for $599, but is on sale right now for $399. It’s a quiet, professional-grade deep muscle treatment that has racked up over 1,000 five-star ratings on Amazon.

13% Off Theragun Mini

With 150 minutes of run time, the Theragun Mini is a great way to give yourself a quick muscle massage on-the-go.

$100 Off Theragun Elite

The Theragun Elite connects via Bluetooth to an app, giving you access to personalized wellness routines and guided massages — and it’s currently $100 off.

$50 Off Theragun Prime

The Theragun Prime is a simplified version of the device, but still packs a punch. You’ll get the same deep muscle treatment as the PRO, plus the ability to connect to the Theragun app for guided massages.