TikTok's "3x3 Rule" Will Help You Beat The Afternoon Slump

Even if your FYP is full of inspiring morning routines, you might forget all about them as you wake up and trudge to work — all without doing a single ounce of self-care. Before you know it, it’s the afternoon, and you haven’t even sipped water.

If that sounds like you, the “3x3 rule” could be the easiest way to carve out a little routine for yourself and kick off your day on a better note. On July 30, creator @fit.abbie shared this method for feeling happier and more energized, and it immediately went viral.

“The three by three by 12 p.m. rule has completely changed my life,” she said in the clip. “Before 12 p.m., every single day, I’m getting 3,000 steps in, drinking one third of my water goal, and getting in 30 grams of protein. If you do those three things by 12 p.m. every day, I promise you you’re going to be a fitter, healthier, happier you.”

In her comments, someone said, “Wait! This seems so much more manageable.” Another wrote, “Okay, innovator! Starting this STAT.” Others said they wanted to add these three steps to their existing morning routine, while others noted they would tweak it to make it their own. One wrote, “3 by 3 by 3 p.m. for those who sleep in!”

Here’s what to know about this wellness hack, according to a health coach, as well as how to make it work for you.

How To Follow The 3x3 Rule

Kristina Turnure, MS, CPT, a certified personal trainer, nutrition specialist, and founder at Built & Blanced, says she loves the 3x3 rule.

“It’s simple, approachable, and flexible,” she tells Bustle. “The structure builds momentum for the rest of the day, and anyone can try it and adapt it. It’s also a great tool for feeling more productive.”

The hack revolves around several common health mistakes — not eating enough protein, drinking enough water, or adding enough movement into your day — and how each one contributes to your energy levels and overall well-being. Here’s how to boost all three.

Getting 3,000 Steps Before Noon

If you want to add more steps to your day but often feel too tired to stroll in the evening, try taking a quick walk in the morning.

“It jumpstarts your daily movement, so hitting 8,000 to 10,000 steps total feels easier,” Turnure says. It also helps reduce stress — perfect if you have a scary meeting — and seeing the sunlight can even make it easier to sleep later that night.

As a bonus, a walk is the perfect time for a morning mantra. “I like to listen to a podcast or personal development audiobook while I walk to set the tone,” she says.

Adding 30 Grams Of Protein

According to Turnure, it’s super common for women to under-eat protein, and yet it’s one of the easiest ways to stabilize your blood sugar, prevent mid-morning energy crashes, boost muscle, and help you feel energized. “Hitting about 30 grams before noon also sets you up to meet your daily protein goal more easily,” she says.

Most people should aim to get about 0.8 to 1 gram of protein per pound of body weight. “For example, a 150-pound woman would do well with 120 to 150 grams of protein daily,” she says.

To get 30 grams by noon, Turnure recommends having a protein smoothie with a scoop of whey or plant protein, plus Greek yogurt. You could also opt for three whole eggs, egg whites, and smoked salmon — and watch your energy levels soar.

Drinking More Water

“Just like with protein, most women under-hydrate,” says Turnure. “A great rule of thumb is to drink half your body weight in ounces per day, so a 150-pound woman would aim for a minimum of 75 ounces. For active women, I usually recommend 100 to 120 ounces daily.”

By sipping at least a third of that before noon, it’ll ensure you stay on top of your intake so you aren’t playing catch-up right before bed, she says. (Or getting up to pee as often in the middle of the night.) More water in the morning can also improve your digestion and perk you up so you’re ready to take on the day.

The Takeaway

The “3x3 rule” went viral for a reason. It’s easy to follow and can offer big results. That said, it’s OK if you don’t do it perfectly every day.

According to Turnure, the best wellness results come with consistency. “I always remind my clients that each day is an opportunity to do 1% better,” she says.

If you aren’t in the mood for eggs or are too tired to walk, it’s no big deal. Just fill up your water bottle, grab a yogurt, and try again tomorrow.

