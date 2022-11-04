Toni Tone’s Go-To Self-Care Method Is Deeply Relatable

In Chill Chat, Bustle sits down with stars to chat about all things wellness, from their favourite skin care products to their hacks for getting a good night’s sleep. Here, Toni Tone shares her go-to self-care practices and the her ultimate smoothie hack.

From the second we hop on Zoom, it is clear from Toni Tone’s lewk – her genuine grin, flawless makeup, and chic, pink-tinted sunnies – that creating content is at the top of her agenda for the day. Which makes sense, given she’s preparing for the launch of her second book, Take Note: Real Life Lessons.

Much like her best-selling debut, I Wish I Knew This Earlier, Tone’s latest launch is also a self-help book. Except this time, she’s dishing out her wisdom on more than love (and yes, she’s in a happy relationship now.) Instead she focuses on all the other big subjects of life. “This [book] is good for people who are feeling a little lost in life,” she explains. “When I was younger I really needed guidance on defining my identity and understanding who I was as a person, managing my friendships, and generally figuring out what I wanted to do with my career, how I wanted to do things and whatnot,” she tells me. “So I thought, OK, I’m going to put everything I have learned across all those categories in book two.” And so she did.

The author, podcast host (Radio 1xtra's Money Moves Podcast), TV star (Channel 4’s Highlife), and content creator (who has over 400k followers across platforms) is acutely aware of the influence other people’s thoughts can have. “When you have a job as a content creator – although I’m also a writer – if you are not thick-skinned or self-reflective, it’s very easy for you to define your values according to your appearance,” she told the Telegraph. “I have so much more to offer to the world apart from my body, it’s probably the least exciting part of me.” Speaking over zoom, she levels with me: “There is a difference between understanding that it is actually normal to care about what people think. But it’s about valuing your personal opinion of yourself more than those opinions.”

Tell me, how do you unwind after a hectic day?

So after a hectic day, I will get a takeaway. In an ideal scenario, I will be alone. No one will be around and if they are around, I look for space to be alone. I just put on Netflix and eat my takeaway. It sounds very simple but honestly if I have that I just feel so content. Just peace, silence, food I like and a show I enjoy.

What about your go-to workout?

I like weighted squats. because you build that resilience, you build that muscle while also trimming fat but you are doing it at a slow pace. It's less about the speed and energy and more about the weight of what you’re carrying. Cardio I get from going on walks, but I’m not someone who likes being sweaty and running up and down.

Do you have a fave spa treatment?

I love a good deep-tissue massage. I tend to hold a lot of tension in my shoulders – I clench them in my sleep – so I need frequent massages.

Baths or saunas?

Baths. I’m one of those people that will attempt the sauna but stick my head out every thirty seconds to breathe. I don’t know how people sit in there for minutes at a time and just chill.

Your skin is amazing though, what’s your go-to face mask?

I don’t really have on but I do love a sheet masks – especially the ultra-hydrating, cheap, and cheerful ones!

Do you take any supplements?

I’m not great with pills because I never remember to take them, but David Larbi posted about this Vitamin D spray once and it changed my life. So easy keep in your handbag, so I take it everywhere in winter.

What’s your go-to self-care practice?

Alone time. Even though I am highly visible on social media, I am more of an introvert than I am an extrovert. I am one of those people that likes staying indoors… and when I have those periods of feeling incredibly overwhelmed I just need to be alone. Whether that’s sitting down in front of the TV and watching Netflix, scrolling through my phone or listen to music.

Any helpful hacks? Something you always put in a salad and smoothie, for instance?

In salad: protein. I’m usually a chicken-in-salad girl. In smoothies I often add half a banana to add a bit of creaminess to my blend.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.