“I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame,” said Megan Fox of her boyfriend MGK in one of the couples’ first joint interviews. “Instead of a soulmate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we're actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away.” Almost a year and half later, the two are stronger than ever, so it sure seems like Fox was onto something.

If you’ve ever felt a strong connection with someone, one unlike anything you’ve ever experienced before, you may wonder if this person could possibly be your soulmate or twin flame. You typically hear both terms used to describe these otherworldly type of connections. But what do they actually mean?

The Meaning Of Twin Flame Vs. Soulmate

"I think of a soulmate as someone who compliments us, whereas a twin flame is someone who has a deep level of similarity to us,” Andrea Donnelly, celestial mentor and energy healer, tells Bustle. “You can think of it like this: A soulmate is the peanut butter to your jelly, and a twin flame is more of a literal match to what you are bringing to the table. A twin flame wouldn’t necessarily compliment you, but just bring more peanut butter or more jelly. Both of these can be really powerful ‘awakeners’ for us as we move through our human journey, but catalyze different kinds of growth.”

Many tend to romanticize soulmate relationships, with the idea being they’re the one person you’re meant to be with forever. While there’s nothing wrong in thinking that way necessarily, soulmate relationships are actually neither good or bad. According to Michelle Fedrizzi, reiki healer and founder of spiritual wellness boutique, Auric, a soulmate is someone who comes into your life to “teach, push, and transcend you into a higher state of consciousness and being.” They can enter your life through friends or family, and usually help to fulfill a passion or desire.

Donnelly adds that a soulmate is also meant to bring balance to your life. “Think of a soulmate as a business partnership, where one person is a dreamer, and the other is really good at taking those ideas and turning them into tangible strategies,” she says. “They can create two halves of a whole.” It’s why being with a soulmate can sometimes feel like they complete you. They’re basically your other half.

Similarly, twin flame relationships are also neither good nor bad. Instead of being the complete opposite of you, twin flames tend to be very similar. According to Donnelly, they “thrive on the same frequency” as you and may even have the same talents or experiences.

“This can help to stimulate creativity, but it can also spark complexity and possible frustration because of potential competition,” she says. “Finding a twin flame can be a powerful healing experience, and it can really force us to look at our own patterns of codependency. This can spark healing through those ancestral and intergenerational triggers.”

What Are The Differences Between A Twin Flame And A Soulmate Connection?

Soulmate and twin flame relationships can seem similar in the way they feel, but there are some key differences to keep in mind. For instance, the attraction between two soulmates and twin flames are different.

When you first meet your soulmate, you’ll feel as if you’ve known them forever. According to Fedrizzi, it’s that deep sense of knowing that makes you magnetically drawn together. You’ll be curious to figure out why you feel so strongly towards this person. When you first meet your twin flame, you’ll feel immediately at ease. You may get along really well and form an instant friendship.

Another difference is in the connections between soulmates and twin flames. “Soulmates have deep connections through their heart and consciousness,” Fedrizzi says. “These relationships are intense and full of constant transitions.” In some cases, soulmates can bring about karmic lessons that need to be learned in this lifetime. If that’s the case, you may have a relationship that’s full of many highs and lows. Because of the strong connection you feel towards each other, it may even turn into a toxic situation where you’re stuck tolerating behaviors that aren’t healthy for you.

A twin flame connection is felt in the soul. As Alyssa Johnson, energy healer and psychic, tells Bustle, “Someone's twin is their mirror, reflecting back to them the lessons they need to learn for this lifetime.” You don’t always end up in romantic relationships with your twin, but often, twin flame relationships can be tumultuous in order to trigger the deep wounds that need healing.

As Charmayne Kilcup, Ph.D., psychologist, and relationship coach, tells Bustle, “Most people who think they are in twin flame relationships are actually in karmic soulmate relationships.” You can meet many soulmates in your lifetime, but you’ll only have one twin flame.

Overall, both twin flame and soulmate relationships will feel different than other relationships in your life. Neither is inherently positive or negative, and being with a soulmate doesn’t mean your relationship will be easy. Both types of relationships can bring some challenges, but it’s all meant for your growth and healing. At the end of the day, you can be just as happy with a soulmate as a twin flame.

