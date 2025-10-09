Use The “2:1 Ratio” To Solve Arguments In Your Relationship

Think about what you and your partner say to each other during a typical disagreement. If you’re frustrated, you might unleash an onslaught of negativity. “You did this” and “you did that” can quickly lead to unnecessarily rude remarks. If you aren’t the best at arguing in a healthy way, it can be easy to say things you don’t mean.

One way to keep yourselves in check is with the “2:1 ratio,” a relationship hack that’s going viral on social media. It’s the idea that for every negative comment you say to a partner, you need to follow it up with at least two positive ones. The goal? To maintain a sense of trust and connection within your relationship, says Meredith Van Ness, LCSW, a licensed psychotherapist and owner of Meredith Van Ness Therapy and Coaching.

While you should always try to stop yourself from slinging actual insults or unfurling a hundred frustrations all at once, the 2:1 ratio helps you bring an argument back into balance if a few choice words do slip out by accident.

By sandwiching a few kind comments in there, you lower the tension of the argument, and at the same time, remind yourselves that you’re actually in love and on the same team. Here, a relationship expert explains the 2:1 ratio hack, plus how to give it a try.

The “2:1 Ratio” Can Save Your Relationship

Brothers91/E+/Getty Images

Think about how damaging it would be to only say negative things to your partner on a normal day, then imagine how it would feel during a particularly contentious moment. Not only does it erode the sense of safety in your relationship, but it also shuts down the pathway for healthy communication — which could lead to a sense of resentment over time if the habit persists.

According to Van Ness, the 2:1 ratio prevents arguments from turning into personal attacks because it reinforces the idea that the relationship itself is secure — even if you’re both yelling or upset. “When there is a steady flow of positive communication, it becomes easier to listen, repair, and stay respectful during disagreements,” she says.

When you intentionally pepper in positive interactions during or after a disagreement, it interrupts the cycle of defensiveness and escalation — and possibly even stops a potential breakup. “Without that balance, negative moments begin to outweigh the positive ones, and the relationship can start to feel tense or fragile,” Van Ness says. “Over time, people may stop giving each other the benefit of the doubt.”

How To Try The 2:1 Ratio

miodrag ignjatovic/E+/Getty Images

This technique works best when both partners are aware of the hack and each party understands that they can use it during a fight. “Otherwise, it can feel forced or even inauthentic,” Van Ness says. “The goal is not to keep score, but to create balance where positive moments outweigh negative ones.”

For a quick example, imagine you and your partner are in the middle of a disagreement about housework. According to Van Ness, the moment might get heated as you both point fingers, raise your voices, and share what you dislike about each other’s habits — all things that can make you both feel hurt or unheard.

While it’s always OK to share that you’re mad, the 2:1 ratio means you’ll intentionally follow a tough moment with two small gestures of connection. You might say, “I know I got a little upset, but thank you for juggling your work schedule today with remembering to walk the dog,” and then, “I appreciate how you always put away the dishes, even when you’re busy.” You could also lean in for a hug or share a quick laugh to ease the tension.

“These moments of repair help reset the emotional tone,” Van Ness says. “They remind both people that even though conflict happens, you still value each other. Over time, that kind of intentional repair builds trust and keeps resentment from settling in.”

When To Use It

Curly_photo/Moment/Getty Images

The 2:1 ratio works great during tense moments and heated arguments, especially when you’re sliding into negativity, but it’s also helpful in everyday life, like when you’re chatting about the future or checking in after a long week.

“Relationships are built on small, consistent moments of kindness, appreciation, and humor,” Van Ness says. “Using the 2:1 mindset in daily life helps strengthen emotional connection and creates a buffer for the more challenging moments that inevitably come up.”

Source:

Meredith Van Ness, LCSW, licensed psychotherapist, owner of Meredith Van Ness Therapy and Coaching