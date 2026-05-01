At any given time, you likely have at least one annoying chore that you’re putting off. And the worst part? Once you finally do it, another chore is waiting to take its place. It seems like there’s always something you need to return, clean, buy, schedule, or sign — and it can be exhausting to find the motivation to get it all done.

For some people, the best way to complete these tasks is by “writing a contract with the universe.” On TikTok, creator @hannahphillips.art says she has a “universe contract” that works in her favor when running errands, and it might just inspire you to complete your to-do list, too.

In a post shared on April 28, Hannah had to return an item she bought online. Instead of feeling annoyed or hassled, she got excited: “I have a contract with the universe that explicitly states whenever I get a boring task done, I am rewarded or met with a surprise or a delight from the universe.”

It isn’t the same as treating yourself, she says, like when you grab an iced coffee as a small perk for going to the bank. For Hannah, the contract is more about the universe rewarding her for being productive by granting a happy moment that happens all on its own. “It’s a good motivator for me to get my stuff done because I have this contract in place.”

You Need More “Universe Contracts”

A contract is essentially a cheeky agreement you have with the powers that be that states if you do one thing, the universe will do another. For Hannah, it’s that she’ll get a pleasant surprise when she is productive. Since this is just a fun belief or concept, you can make as many contracts as you want — and they can be about literally anything.

Under Hannah’s TikTok, one commenter said, “I have a contract with the parking angel. Anytime, anywhere I always get the best parking. I expect it. It always happens. My friends are always astounded. It’s not the top-tier contract one could expect, but it’s a little happiness in my regular day.”

Another wrote, “My contract is the universe can collect pre-payment (via a negative thing that happens) for an excellent thing in return! Now whenever bad things happen I'm looking for the good thing I'm rewarded with!” This contracts allows them to see a silver lining when something isn’t going their way.

Someone else had a fun take for their to-do list: “My contract is that I will have an interaction with a stranger that leaves us both laughing hysterically. It makes errands and grocery shopping so much fun, PLUS I am spreading and sharing that joy.” Thanks to this contract, they’re likely to feel inspired to grab groceries for the week knowing it holds the potential for a light-hearted moment.

Others shared the surprises and delights they’ve been rewarded with. After picking up their medicine at the pharmacy, one person spotted a car painted like a cow — something silly that made their day. Not only can having a contract help you stay productive, but this mindset also reminds you to keep an eye out for positivity and glimmers of joy.

Write That Contract

Having a contract with the universe is similar to embracing lucky girl syndrome or the “show me how good it gets” manifestation — you just need to believe good things can and will happen. According to creator and coach @oliviarosethomas, you can get into this mindset by asking yourself, “What’s the best thing that could happen?” in a given situation. Once you adopt that mindset, you can move through your day and expect good things.

As Hannah says, the only thing that matters with your contract is your intention behind it. “These are simply the beliefs you hold about yourself and your life, and the laws of the universe and how they play a part in your life,” she says in another clip.

To solidify your contract, think about what would make it feel more real or meaningful to you. Let that be the structure for your contract. Maybe it would feel powerful to write it down, or to say it out loud. Just be clear about your end of the bargain and the universe’s end of the bargain, sort of like a cause and effect, Hannah says.

If productivity is your goal, it could be a quick “Good things happen to me when I finish my to-do list” or “I always get something good when I’m organized” or “If I stay positive while running errands, there will always be a parking spot waiting for me.” Here’s hoping it brings good things.