Fitness

9 Upper Body Exercises With Weights That Fitness Pros Love

Ready those dumbbells.

Trainers share 9 upper body exercises with weights that'll strengthen your arms, shoulders, and back...
Tony Anderson/DigitalVision/Getty Images
By Jay Polish

Halfpoint Images/Moment/Getty Images

When you do upper body exercises with weights, you’ll primarily focus on push and pull movements, says Shayra Brown, a personal trainer at Blink Fitness. Here are expert-approved moves that’ll strengthen your shoulders, chest, and upper back — do three sets of 10 reps each.

Kilito Chan/Moment/Getty Images

Reverse Fly

Strengthening your back makes for a well-rounded workout, says Gretchen Raddatz, a master coach at Row House. With a dumbbell in each hand, hinge at the hips and slightly bend knees and elbows. Squeeze your shoulder blades together and lift the weights to the sides.

