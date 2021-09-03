9 Upper Body Exercises With Weights That Fitness Pros Love

Fitness
Ready those dumbbells.
When you do upper body exercises with weights, you’ll primarily focus on push and pull movements, says Shayra Brown, a personal trainer at Blink Fitness. Here are expert-approved moves that’ll strengthen your shoulders, chest, and upper back — do three sets of 10 reps each.
Strengthening your back makes for a well-rounded workout, says Gretchen Raddatz, a master coach at Row House. With a dumbbell in each hand, hinge at the hips and slightly bend knees and elbows. Squeeze your shoulder blades together and lift the weights to the sides.