jeffbergen/E+/Getty Images
Being able to lift weights does more than sculpt muscles: Glo instructor Ridge Davis says it helps increase your strength so that you more easily slay other fitness-related activities, too. Oh, and it’s great for stress relief. Here, 9 weightlifting workouts to try.
kali9/E+/Getty Images
- 15 squats with dumbbells on shoulders.
- 15 deadlifts: With weights at sides, bend hips until torso is parallel to ground and weights are in front of ankles. Push hips to stand.
- 10 rows: Lean forward, bend knees. Pull weights to torso.
- 10 shoulder presses.