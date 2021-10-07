Fitness

9 Weightlifting Workouts To Try ASAP

Grab your dumbbells.

Trainers share their go-to weightlifting workouts.
By Carolyn Steber

Being able to lift weights does more than sculpt muscles: Glo instructor Ridge Davis says it helps increase your strength so that you more easily slay other fitness-related activities, too. Oh, and it’s great for stress relief. Here, 9 weightlifting workouts to try.

Davis’ Circuit

- 15 squats with dumbbells on shoulders.

- 15 deadlifts: With weights at sides, bend hips until torso is parallel to ground and weights are in front of ankles. Push hips to stand.

- 10 rows: Lean forward, bend knees. Pull weights to torso.

- 10 shoulder presses.

