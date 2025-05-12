When you’re chasing after a goal, it’s not uncommon to stress about it 24/7. For example, if you want a new job, you might scour websites, send out 50 resumes, wake up at 3 a.m. in a sweat, think about how much you hate your current gig, and complain about it constantly to your friends.

Instead of going through all that drama — which often feels like a necessary part of making a change — many people practice “reality transurfing,” a self-help philosophy currently making waves on TikTok. The term was coined by author and quantum physicist Vadim Zeland in his 2006 book “Reality Transurfing: Steps I - V.” It encourages you to let go.

“Reality Transurfing is the idea that infinite versions of reality already exist, and you can ‘surf’ into the one where your dreams are already real by shifting your thoughts, energy, and behavior,” says Mimi Bouchard, an author and thought leader. Because the life you want already exists, you can just “surf” over to that version.

Transurfing goes beyond wishful thinking and everyday manifesting. “It gives people a roadmap to ‘tune in’ to their desired life, like a radio station,” says Tiffani Walker, a transformational life coach. Here’s what to know about the idea, in case you’re curious.

What Is Reality Transurfing?

Zeland’s book is over 1,000 pages long and filled with dense information about quantum physics, alternate realities, and concepts like “pendulums” and “slides.” To boil it down, the idea is that an infinite number of universes — “lifelines,” as he calls them — exist all at once. If you’re looking for a new job, there’s a reality in which you already have that job and are living your best life.

According to Walker, you can shift between realities based on your state of consciousness, energy, and intent. To use the radio analogy again, “think of it like tuning into a radio station: the song you want is already playing, so you just have to dial into the right frequency,” she says.

Some people believe there are multiple realities, while others think of Reality Transurfing as more of a metaphor. “Whether or not you believe in literal quantum jumping, the effect is the same,” Walker says. “Your outer life begins to reflect your inner state once you shift your identity and energy.”

It’s very similar to the Law of Attraction, but has a few key differences. “While the Law of Attraction focuses on aligning thoughts and feelings to ‘attract’ what you want, Transurfing emphasizes neutrality, energy awareness, and taking aligned action as your future self,” says Bouchard.

Reality Transurfing Concepts

To get a grasp on Reality Transurfing, it helps to know a few key terms.

Space of Variations: This is how Zeland refers to all the possible versions of reality.

Pendulums: These are energetic structures — aka your beliefs, trends, social dynamics, emotional patterns, etc. — that feed off your emotional energy and throw you off your path. If you’re obsessed with something, that’s a pendulum.

Lifelines: Different “tracks” of reality, each with its events and energy. You can move to a better life by changing your inner state.

Reality Slides: Visualizations that help you mentally “step into” the version of reality you want by creating energetic resonance with it. If you act like something is real, you’ll shift towards that version of reality.

Inner Intention: This is how Zeland describes the act of forcing something into reality.

Outer Intention: Your outer intention is all about aligning with the flow of life. Once you do, the reality you want will come your way.

Excess Potential: When you over-desire something, you create resistance that actually blocks it. If you want something too badly, the universe might even try to over-correct itself and put you even further from your goal. This is where letting go comes into play.

The Mirror Principle: Your physical reality is a mirror of your inner thoughts and beliefs. If you shift them internally, they’ll shift externally. You can then “surf” between realities.

How To Try Reality Transurfing

To surf into your new reality, you first need to become aware of your pendulums, aka where your energy is going. On TikTok, creator @danakippel describes these pendulums as the energy that occurs when a bunch of people who think the same way create a “thought form.” Think ideologies, beliefs, emotions, etc. To surf to a new reality, you have to let it all go.

Letting go of a pendulum can also mean letting go of a belief you’ve been carrying around, like “I’ll never get a job” or “Nobody wants to hire someone like me.” If there’s a relentless idea echoing around in your head, consider it a pendulum.

To hop over to a new reality, you’ll envision your ideal lifeline, Walker says. Start by visualizing a vivid scene in your head, almost as if it’s already happened. Picture yourself at your new job. Imagine what it would be like to walk into work, how you’d go about your day, what you’d do with your paycheck, etc. Mentally “slide” there.

After that, you’ll start reducing the importance of your goal. Instead of yearning, stressing, and hustling 24/7, you’ll decide that you don’t really care what happens next — and this is arguably the most important step. “Instead of obsessing over the outcome, adopt the mindset: ‘If it happens, great. If not, I’m still good,’” says Walker.

From there, you’ll take inspired action, which means aligning with your outer intention by acting calm and confident, instead of desperate and forced. Walk through your day as if you’re already in your new reality, and you’ll start to see small shifts, opportunities, and ways to make a change.

The Benefits Of Reality Transurfing

According to Bouchard, people like this philosophy because it permits them to stop chasing and stressing. “You become less reactive and more intentional,” she says. “Life starts to feel more supportive and fluid, and you feel more powerful and calm because you’re no longer pushing, you’re allowing.”

One thing to remember, though, is that you still need to take action. “Like any self-help philosophy, it can be misunderstood or misapplied,” says Walker. “Some people use it to bypass emotions, avoid difficult conversations, or try to control everything with ‘positive vibes only’ energy.”

To give it a try, walk through your day as if you already have the job of your dreams, and see what happens next.

Sources:

Tiffani Walker, transformational life coach