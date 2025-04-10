If you’re in the mood for a new job, a new partner, or even a brand new life, you might eventually find yourself on the manifestation side of TikTok. This is where people make their dreams come true by vision boarding, reciting daily affirmations, journaling, and visualizing — all habits that can set you down a more positive path.

While tried and true, these hacks also require a lot of effort, which is why everyone’s falling in love with the speedy “17-second” manifestation method. In a Feb. 17 TikTok, creator @libertyavawalker said she does a 17-second manifestation every morning, and it tends to get her everything she wants. Instead of journaling for an hour or making a collage with photos, she’ll simply close her eyes for a few moments.

“You basically just go into detail of what you want as if it’s a memory,” she explained in her video. “I’ll think about everything I want to attract into my life, whether it be a person, a thing, or an experience.” Sometimes the results take a month, other times a year, but she says it works like a charm every time.

Creator @coachcherylcouture is also a fan of this hack. “It’s when you hold a thought, the desire that you want, for 17 seconds for it to ignite,” she said in a 2022 video. It sounds too good to be true, but many people swear by it, especially if you make it a regular part of your routine. By focusing on the same goal every day, even for just 17 seconds, you can shift your energy suprisingly. Here’s what to know.

What Is The 17-Second Manifestation Method?

bymuratdeniz/E+/Getty Images

“The 17-second manifestation method is rooted in Abraham Hicks’ teachings about the Law of Attraction,” says Gigi Robinson, a speaker, author, and founder of Hosts of Influence. “The idea is simple: when you focus on a single, high-vibe thought for 17 seconds, you start building energetic momentum.”

Robinson says she’s used this method to manifest everything from big moments in her career to her now-boyfriend. “Think of it like flipping the switch that says, ‘I’m open to this.’ You can use it to manifest anything — relationships, career breakthroughs, peace, wellness, money. It’s about tapping into the feeling of already having the thing you want. That emotional resonance is what activates the magic.”

Of course, what people love most about this method is how easy and accessible it is. It only takes 17 seconds — barely a blink in your day — and yet creates such a powerful ripple effect. “You also don’t need anything but your imagination and intention,” Robinson tells Bustle.

While anyone can try it, it’s especially nice if you’re just dipping your toe into the world of manifesting. “I recommend it to anyone curious about manifestation but unsure where to start,” she says. “It’s short, powerful, and doesn’t require a complicated routine. You just pause, visualize, and believe.”

Seventeen seconds may sound like nothing, but it’s said to be just enough time to concentrate and shift your mindset. “It’s less about the number and more about the focused, undistracted energy you’re holding in that moment,” she says.

How To Do A 17-Second Visualization

ToucanStudios/E+/Getty Images

Many people recommend doing this manifestation first thing in the morning before you look at your phone or start your day since that will immediately cloud your brain with outside noise. It’s also best to focus on one manifestation at a time. Here are the steps Robinson follows:

Take a deep breath and relax.

Set a timer for 17 seconds.

Focus on one clear thought/goal/desire. Something you want to do, have, or achieve.

Imagine it’s already yours.

Let yourself feel that version of your life.

Vividly picture the sights, sounds, people, places, emotions

Luxuriate in it as if it’s already happened.

Think about how your journey towards the goals might happen or unfold.

Once the timer goes off, you can sit for about a minute to let the manifestation settle.

Go on with your day!

“From there, it’s all about action,” says Robinson. “I move like it’s already happening and do things that can get me there.” Your new energy should show up in how you talk to others, how you go about your work, and how you approach new opportunities and meet new people.

“The biggest misconception? That manifestation ends when the timer stops,” she says. “The truth is, that’s when the real work begins. Manifestation is the mindset, but movement and taking massive action brings it to life.”

