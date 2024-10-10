Something’s in the air in October — and it isn’t just spooky season. According to TikTok, October is like a “mini January” in that you might feel the urge to start fresh, set new goals, and get your life together, like you would for the New Year.

This feeling has been dubbed “October Theory” — TikTok loves a “theory,” after all — and it’s a term that now has over 36 million posts on the app. As it turns out, it’s common to make major changes in the fall, and the reasons for this make a lot of sense.

For one, October is when you realize the year is quickly slipping through your fingertips, with only 90 days until the new year. On TikTok, user @chloevanberkel said it forces you to take stock of what you’ve done so far and what you still hope to accomplish before the quick slide into the holidays. “Because of that, this is the time when a lot of people are going to make a lot of big life decisions,” she said in a viral video with nearly 130,000 likes.

If you haven’t vacationed, changed jobs, started a morning routine, or successfully found a partner on Hinge, you might feel compelled to kick yourself into high gear during October, especially as cuffing season, the new year, and the cold days of winter loom. Below, therapists and astrologers share their take on the “October Theory,” and explain why this fresh, inspiring energy is so potent in the fall.

What To Know About “October Theory”

Now that summer is over and fall is in full swing, you might be itching for something more, like a fresh start or a new goal. If so, that’s October Theory in full effect. And no, it isn’t all in your head. According to Brianna Paruolo, LCMHC, a psychotherapist and founder of On Par Therapy, it makes sense why this time of year would feel inspiring.

“The autumn season often sparks a natural inclination for transformation,” she tells Bustle. “As the leaves change color and fall, we're reminded of the beauty in letting go and embracing new beginnings.” It’s also the start of a new school semester, a time when relationships often make it or break it, and when many companies are hiring, sparking job shifts.

“This combination of environmental changes and societal rhythms creates a perfect storm for personal transformation,” says Paruolo, “allowing us to shed old habits — just like trees shedding leaves — and cultivate new aspects of ourselves.”

Folks on TikTok also point out that starting a new habit in October gives you a head-start to be where you want to be in January — and Paurolo agrees. Whether you want to begin an exercise routine, read more books, or drink more water, starting now could mean your new habit will be a solid part of your life by 2025, and have the momentum to keep it going throughout the whole year.

“Research suggests that it takes an average of 66 days for a new behavior to become automatic, though this can vary depending on the complexity of the habit and individual differences,” Paruolo tells Bustle. “By beginning in October, you're giving yourself roughly 90 days until the new year — ample time to not only form a habit but to start seeing meaningful progress.”

Can Astrology Explain “October Theory,” Too?

If you had an inkling that something astrological might be behind October Theory, you might just be right. According to Inbaal Honigman, a psychic and astrologer, the first three weeks of October are Libra season, a time of balance, ideas, thoughts, and planning.

“Planning is the first step in transformation, and when we have a better understanding of our goals, having given them a lot of thought, we're ready for the next step when Scorpio season and its transformational message arrives,” she says.

From Oct. 23 to Nov. 21 is Scorpio season. This water sign, ruled by Pluto, the planet of transformation, is also connected to the Death tarot card, which represents rebirth, release, change, and letting go.

On TikTok, creator @kellysites pointed out that so many people go through major life shifts at this time. If you scroll through the last five years in your camera roll on your phone, she says you’ll likely notice a pattern that every October has been chaotic — in either a good or bad way.

“It is not only the season of endings, but also of new beginnings,” Honigman adds. “For example, giving up a job that doesn't serve you will inevitably result in a better job showing up. Saying goodbye to a [toxic] partner will draw in a [better] one, etc.”

October also arrives hot on the heels of the Autumn Equinox, says Honigman, which is the day of perfect balance between dark and light. “We enter October already having waved goodbye to the sunshine and frolics of the longer days, and accepted longer nights as the norm,” she tells Bustle. “October is therefore the first month of darkness, and helps us understand where we want to be."

There are so many reasons to start anew this month, just like you might do in January, but there’s often even more to feel excited about. “October is more of a New Year than the actual New Year,” says Honigman. So get out there and set some goals.

Sources:

Brianna Paruolo, LCMHC, psychotherapist, founder of On Par Therapy

Inbaal Honigman, celebrity psychic, astrologer