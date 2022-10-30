We all have that one friend whose birthday is like a national holiday, they plan a party a year in advance and you always have to surprise them with an amazing gift. Then there are friends who treat their birthday like “just another day” but don’t entirely mean it and pout when you arrive without any presents.

But there’s one gesture that impresses people in both categories: thoughtful messages in their birthday card. Whether you’re a DIY queen who prefers to whip out glitter dust and write in coloured gel pen or a forgetful elf who relies on same-day delivery from an online site, a beautiful message is always guaranteed to earn you brownie points.

They’re also ideal when you want to make someone’s birthday special without breaking the bank. Unlike presents that may be forgotten, lost, or thrown out, cards can be kept for many years whether on a mantle piece, on the fridge, or in a memory box.

But, very often, finding the perfect message for a birthday card feels like a big task. Numerous thoughts run through your mind: is this special enough? Should the message be longer or shorter? Should I try to be funny?

With this in mind, we’ve gathered together some cute suggestions about what to write to your parents, best friends, partners and even colleagues (we know the latter can be a tough one to navigate). Read on for cheeky, heartwarming and sweet birthday messages that are sure to make your loved one smile.

What To Write In A Birthday Card For A Friend Who Means A Lot To You:

When thinking about what to write in a birthday card for a friend you love, don’t be afraid to get a bit mushy. If you can’t tell them on their birthday, when can you?!

“You have been so strong and resilient through this year and I’m very proud of you”

Birthday cards can be a great place to let your loved know how proud you are of them for the year that’s passed. This appreciation note makes for a lovely birthday message.

“My life would suck without you”

Sweet, simple, and to the point. And it will have special meaning for any Kelly Clarkson fans out there. Birthday cards go up a notch when they have pop culture references and inside jokes.

“Eight-year-old you would be so excited to see the life you’ve built for yourself, and so am I”

The longer you’ve known a friend, the more memories there are to reminisce about. This message nods to all the years you’ve known each other and acknowledges all they’ve achieved in that time.

Funny Birthday Card Messages For A Friend:

Being funny in birthday card is never easy, but here are a few ideas to get you started.

“There’s no one else I’d rather watch hours of TV with”

This one is for the friends who have reminders for new episodes of House of the Dragon set up on their phone and make the best couch buddies. Take a tub of popcorn along with your card and you’re golden.

“The candles on your cake won’t be the only thing getting lit this weekend”

If it’s your pal’s big day, it’s likely you’re heading out to celebrate it the right way. This message is a perfect reminder to prepare your friend for all the rosé coming their way.

“I know you’re supposed to get wiser with age but, oh well, there’s always next year”

A friendly dig on birthdays is a great way to get them laughing. Maybe add a bottle of wine with the card to make up for it?

“Next year is the year you learn to draft your own messages to [insert their crush’s name here]”

Is it even a group chat if you’re not drafting texts to your friend’s crush?

“I love you even though you’re a Scorpio”

Insert the relevant star sign and there’s a cheeky birthday wish that’s sure to make anyone grin. For those of you who are afraid of too much cheese, this half-compliment is the way to go.

“I may have found the most fabulous present for you: it’s me”

This one’s a classic for good reason.

“I promise to take just as many embarrassing videos of you this year... it’s my love language”

If you’re writing them a funny birthday wish, you’re bound to be close enough to have some hilarious home videos. Keep the tradition going with this birthday note.

What To Write In A Birthday Card For Your Mum Or Dad When You Want To Be Sentimental:

When it comes to writing a birthday card for your mum or dad, sometimes you need to lean into sentimentality.

“I am who I am today because of you”

You can never go wrong with this one. Yes, it’s emotional, but a birthday card is a beautiful way to let your parents know how grateful you are for them.

“Thanks for being my go-to person”

This one’s self explanatory: a birthday wish to acknowledge their support and unwavering love.

“Thank you for letting me make my own mistakes and find my path”

This one is for those who don’t believe in helicopter parenting. On their birthday, let them know you appreciate the freedom they gave you.

What To Write In A Birthday Card For Your Mum Or Dad When You Want To Be Funny:

For the parents who you can always have a laugh with.

“Are you excited to celebrate with your favourite child?”

This one serves as a good reminder for your sibling to elevate their gift giving game.

“I’m thankful for your genes, now I know I’m going to look smashing even at 50”

This birthday, let your mother or father know that you appreciate their genetics.

Romantic Messages To Write In A Birthday Card For Your Partner (That Aren’t Too Cheesy!):

What to write in a birthday card for your boyfriend, girlfriend, or romantic partner of any kind is very personal to your relationship, but here are some suggestions to help you.

“You mean the world to me”

On their birthday, remind them how important they are in your life.

“I can’t wait to make more memories with you”

Let your partner know that you’re excited for what’s to come.

“You’re my safe space, thanks for letting me be unapologetically me”

A birthday is a great time to thank your partner for allowing you room to be you.

Funny Messages To Write In A Birthday Card For Your Partner:

Making your partner giggle on their birthday is a massive plus, so here are a few ways to do that.

“Thanks for being my cuddle bud even when I steal the blanket from you”

A little appreciation note for the partner who lets you be the tiny spoon and hog up the comforter. They are rare to come by and should be cherished.

“I promise to eat your pizza crusts and save the best slice of cake for you”

Food is a love language like no other. This birthday wish is for the couples who enjoy their food more when it’s eaten together.

“I promise to watch re-runs of The Office every time you’re feeling sad... yes, that’s how special you are to me”

Remind your partner that you will happily rewatch what they want endless times – even if you hate it – because that’s true love.

What To Write In A Birthday Card For Your Boss When You Want To Keep It Professional:

Writing birthday cards for your boss is a good time to let them know that you appreciate what they’ve done for you.

“Your attitude is an inspiration to us all – thanks for making my 9-5 a happy place to be”

If you’re a fan of how your boss runs the show, let them know on their birthday.

“Your support means the world to me”

If your boss is your role model and they take out the time to support your growth, they’re real winners and deserve a heartfelt birthday wish.

What To Write In A Birthday Card For Your Boss When You Want To Be Funny:

For those who have a closer relationship with their boss, these options are sure to win them over.

“Happy Birthday – make sure you turn OFF your phone on the big day”

For the boss that never stops working, use your birthday message to remind them that it’s OK to take a little time off.

“As a birthday gift, I’ll make sure I don’t click ‘reply all’ to emails anymore”

We’ve all been there and it hasn’t been fun, this birthday tell your manager you will be more careful with emails and office secrets will stay secrets.