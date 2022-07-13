Have you ever caught a whiff of something on your person and wondered “why does my belly button smell?” No shame if so: Just like any other part of your body, belly buttons can develop an odor that you might pick up on as you go about your day. These smells can run the gamut from faint and slightly stinky to downright horrific, depending on the cause. But unlike other areas of your body that have a go-to cure for funk, it isn’t always clear how to make your belly button smell better.

This is especially true since belly buttons are practically set up to stink. According to Dr. Reid Maclellan, M.D., an adjunct faculty member at Harvard Medical School and director of Proactive Dermatology Group, belly buttons are a prime location for moisture buildup due to lack of airflow. Combine that with the concave shape, and he says it’s not uncommon for different kinds of odor-causing dirt, debris, clothing fabric, oils, and dead skin cells to get trapped inside.

Once that cocktail mixes together in the moist environment, bacteria start to grow. And just like that, you might start to catch an unpleasant whiff or two. To prevent belly button odor in the first place, it helps to clean the area regularly, Maclellan says. He also points out how important it is to thoroughly dry your belly button so you keep moisture-loving bacteria at bay.

For the most part, belly button odor isn’t a cause for concern. In fact, once you start cleaning the area thoroughly, Maclellan says you probably won’t notice a smell at all. But if the odor won’t go away, or if it’s accompanied by other symptoms like irritation, discharge, or pain, you may need to take a few extra measures to remove the stink. Here, dermatologists share the most common causes of belly button odor and what to do about it.

Causes Of Belly Button Odor & What To Do About It

Shutterstock

1. You Have An “Innie”

If you have an innie belly button versus an outtie, take note. While not all innies smell, they are more likely to catch and hold onto debris that can lead to odor, says Dr. Thomas Griffin, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist. “People with innie belly buttons commonly get [stuff] caught in there and, once combined with sweat and dead skin cells, it can develop an odor,” he tells Bustle.

Innie belly buttons might be more prone to B.O. in the winter when you have heavier — or fuzzier — clothes on. “Clothing can leave lint in there, which is an added Petri dish for bacteria and other odor-causing fun to grow,” says Griffin. Then again, funky smells can happen in the heat of the summer too, thanks to a buildup of sweat and bacteria.

2. You Need To Clean It

One of the most common causes of odor is improper hygiene. A not-so-great smell can stem from all that oil, dirt, and debris, and when you leave it to sit in a moist environment, it can really start to fester.

When lack of hygiene is to blame, there might be a yellowish buildup in the area as well, says Griffin. He recommends regularly cleaning inside your belly button with a gentle body wash or facial cleanser. Simply put the soap on your fingertip, a clean washcloth, or a cotton swab, and gently swirl it around the area to remove all the dirt. Once you’re done, ensure your belly button is fully dry. Maclellan suggests gently sticking a cotton swab in there to get out any extra water or moisture.

3. There’s A Bacterial Or Fungal Infection

If the odor won’t go away, it may be stemming from a bacterial or fungal infection. “Bacterial and fungal infections can certainly cause odor,” Griffin says. “Candida is a common skin fungus that likes wet, moist environments.”

In this case, your belly button will smell and may appear irritated, raw, or red, Griffin explains. You might even notice little whiteheads inside. “A physician would need to prescribe anti-fungal or antibiotic creams to treat the issue,” he adds. “Once the infection resolves the smell will improve.”

4. You Have Psoriasis

Psoriasis is a common autoimmune skin condition that causes the skin to grow too fast, Griffin says. While psoriasis doesn’t have an odor, it can “develop a funk” if you have it near your belly button and it combines with dead skin cells and moisture, he explains.

If you happen to notice psoriasis on your stomach and it’s bothering you, go get it checked by your doctor. “As opposed to an antibiotic or anti-fungal, psoriasis requires a steroid medication to improve,” Griffin says.

5. There’s A Cyst

That odor could also be stemming from a cyst. “A sebaceous cyst can sometimes form in the area,” Dr. Audrey Kunin, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist and founder of DERMAdoctor, tells Bustle. “The drainage [or pus] appears like thin cottage cheese and has a nasty odor.” It’s also possible to get a secondary bacterial infection as a result, she adds, which can exaggerate the odor.

However tempting it may be, don’t try to pop it. “These need to be surgically excised to improve,” Griffin says.

6. You Have An Umbilical Stone

Let’s say it’s been ages since you cleaned your belly button. Or maybe you do clean it, but your belly button happens to be really deep. “In worst-case scenarios, this can turn into an umbilical stone if your belly button goes too long without being cleaned and treated,” Maclellan says.

Also called a naval stone, it happens when all that dirt and oil hardens up. While an umbilical stone isn’t necessarily dangerous and you might not even realize it’s there, it may lead to odor, pain, or an infection down the road.

Experts:

Dr. Audrey Kunin, M.D., board-certified dermatologist, founder of DERMAdoctor

Dr. Reid Maclellan, M.D., adjunct faculty at Harvard Medical School, director of Proactive Dermatology Group.

Dr. Thomas Griffin, M.D., board-certified dermatologist