UK May Face "Repeat Lockdowns," Says Govt. Official

The UK has just began its second coronavirus lockdown, which the government currently claims will last for one month, ending Dec. 2 2020. This follows an earlier initial lockdown that spanned across March, April, May, and much of June this year. So will one month really be enough? With rising cases in the country and the rumblings of a third COVID-19 wave across other parts of the world, will there be a third UK lockdown? Here's what we know so far.

On Tuesday, Nov. 3, Paymaster General Penny Mordaunt told MPs that the country should expect a series of lockdowns. Mordaunt explained that the government was “hopeful of being able to unlock in December but they are being driven by the data" and stressed that, when restrictions lift, cases are expected to go up as they did this summer. “That is why some scientists expect a third or more waves of the virus to be managed [with] repeat lockdowns," she said.

This follows an earlier stark warning from Professor Mark Woolhouse, a member of SAGE, who back in September stressed that a third wave of the virus was "entirely possible." However, he noted, there were alternatives to control a third wave other than national lockdowns, including mass testing (something being trailed in Liverpool right now).

“It is possible to turn an epidemic around without a strictly enforced lockdown," he explained. "What Sweden [who have had relatively low cases and have not enforced lockdowns] have emphasised and the epidemiologists emphasised is the importance of sustainability. We are in this for the long-term and the measures have to be ones we can live with."

While it's unclear whether the UK itself will face a third wave, other countries around the world are currently facing the possibility of one. The Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain for example, just announced he believes the "third wave of COVID is here."

Despite initially having a handling on their COVID cases in Hong Kong, the country is also looking like they will be facing their own third wave, while Iran is in a similar position with rising death tolls.