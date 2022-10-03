Selena Gomez Launched A Site That's All About Supporting Mental Health

When you’re feeling sad, lonely, angry, or lost, it can seem like you’re the only person on the planet who experiences tough emotions. That’s due, in part, to the way mental health is still stigmatized. Even though nearly 50 million Americans experience some form of mental illness, these conditions can be tough to live with. It can be tricky to find accurate, straightforward info to help improve your mood and make you feel less alone. On Oct. 3, Selena Gomez launched a new site called Wondermind that’s designed to tackle these issues.

Wondermind is more than just a site. The media platform — which she runs alongside her mom Mandy Teefey; Daniella Pierson, founder and CEO of The Newsette; and a group of licensed therapists — launched back in February with a newsletter with articles, interviews, and advice about mental health: readers saw Q&As with celebs (including Serena Williams, Rupi Kaur, Lana Condor, and of course, Gomez herself) and explainers on a variety of mental health conditions.

As of Oct. 3, the newly-launched site now includes all that plus the “Filter By Feels” tool, which suggests stories to read based on your current mood. For example, if you’re feeling lonely, it’ll serve up journaling prompts about loneliness and tips on making long-distance friendships less awkward.

Gomez, who has anxiety, depression, and bipolar disorder, has been open about her own journey with mental health. She has said she hopes Wondermind will “democratize and destigmatize” caring for your wellbeing. “Every person has their own mental health journey. If we ignore them, pretty them up or hide them from the world, it doesn’t change that they are very, very real,” Gomez said in a press release in 2021, ahead of her company’s launch. “Wondermind is extending a larger mental health conversation that began for so many during this pandemic.”

She knows firsthand how life-changing this kind of education can be. As she told the Wall Street Journal in 2020, the more she learned about her conditions, the stronger she felt. “I feel so empowered because I’ve gained so much knowledge about what was going on mentally,” she said. She hopes that with Wondermind, you can feel that way, too.

Disclosure: BDG is an investor in Wondermind.

If you or someone you know is seeking help for mental health concerns, visit the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) website, or call 1-800-950-NAMI(6264). For confidential treatment referrals, visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) website, or call the National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP(4357). In an emergency, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK(8255) or call 911.