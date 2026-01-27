The next time you feel stressed, don’t let your worries hang out in your head. That’s where they like to fester, making you feel even more overwhelmed. Instead, try writing them all down on a “worry list.”

On TikTok, people are sharing how they make worry lists and how helpful they are for de-stressing. The idea is simple: Open your journal or Notes app and start listing everything that’s been weighing you down or making your heart race.

While chatting with Tay Lautner on the @thesqueezepodcast, Morgan Riddle said she takes her list one step further by writing down her worries, along with a worst-case-scenario outcome. For example, she’ll note that she’s anxious about an upcoming flight, plus what she’s afraid might happen. Then, after the fact, she goes back and jots down what actually happened. “You do this every time you’re worried and anxious about something, and over time you look at the list and see how much time you’ve wasted worrying about things,” she said.

Making this list helps you recognize how many of your worries actually don’t happen, or ultimately fade away over time. And if the worst-case scenario does happen, you can still go back to the list, review your worry, and appreciate how you handled it. Here’s a therapist’s take on the viral worry lists.

Why You Need To Write “Worry Lists”

According to Myisha Jackson, LPC, writing a worry list feels a lot like journaling, but a bit more intentional. Whenever you’re overthinking or anxious, whether it’s at work, before bed, or on a random Tuesday, you can turn to this practice.

“I encourage clients to write down the things that are bothering them; the thoughts that stay on their mind and cause them to feel tense, on edge, or mentally overwhelmed,” she tells Bustle. “This can also be done daily as a way to release what they’ve been holding internally.” Big or small, it can all go on the worry list.

Think of it as a brain dump of sorts. According to Halle Thomas, LPC, offloading your worries can provide immediate relief from tension caused by worrying, and it can help you focus on what you do and don’t have control over. “Worry lists can also soothe the nervous system because the act of physically writing things down signals to your brain that you’re taking action, rather than just stewing in your worry,” she says.

“This also builds self-trust, which is a major antidote to worry.”

While writing often feels like enough, you can go back and review what you wrote a few days, weeks, or months later. “Many people find they handled the situation with more grace and competence than they would’ve thought possible,” Thomas says. “This also builds self-trust, which is a major antidote to worry.”

Worry lists are a good go-to if you have anxiety or OCD that causes you to stress out, or if you’re a perfectionist or chronic over-thinker. They’re also helpful for anyone dealing with everyday stress, especially the kind that keeps you up until 2 a.m. As Jackson says, worry lists can help you manage anxiety, get better sleep, and reduce that constant, nagging mental pressure.

Writing Your Worry List

The next time you catch yourself stressing, try your hand at a worry list. Set a timer for 15 minutes, grab a pen, and let it flow. Write down what you’re worried about at work, in your relationship, for the future — anything and everything. When the time is up, it’s time to stop. “This helps to prevent any mental spiraling that can happen when we focus on our worries for a prolonged period of time,” Thomas says.

The next step is to cross off the worries you have zero control over. “This is important because the goal isn’t to fix everything, but to accept what cannot be changed and redirect energy toward what can be addressed,” Jackson says. “Learning to separate controllable from uncontrollable worries can significantly reduce mental strain and help people feel more grounded.”

Once you see things crossed off, you’ll likely feel less overwhelmed. From there, you can take action on the worries you can control — or simply take a big, deep breath. Knowing all your thoughts are in one place might be all the relief you need.

To add a worry list to your routine, think about when you tend to stress the most. “Some people find making a worry list first thing in the morning helps them move through their day in a more focused way,” Thomas says. “Other folks like to make their worry list toward the middle or end of the day. What matters most is that you feel better after you’ve made your list.”

Sources:

Myisha Jackson, LPC, counselor, founder of Thrive & Align Wellness

Halle Thomas, LPC, counselor at Chicory Counseling