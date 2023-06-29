The next time your neck feels tight — or you quite literally can’t find your words — it might be a sign that your throat chakra is blocked and you’d benefit from trying a few yoga poses to loosen things up.

The throat chakra, also known as vishuddha, is the fifth of seven primary chakras or focal points of energy in your body, says Brandt Passalacqua, the founder, director, and lead teacher at Breathing Deeply Yoga Therapy. “Located in the throat, this chakra is associated with expressing yourself — using your voice, sharing your personal truth, speaking up for or praising yourself and others, and creative expression,” he tells Bustle. “The throat chakra is also associated with your ears, shoulders, and mouth, facilitating communication with others as well as within yourself.”

When energy flows freely through your chakras, all will feel right within yourself. If the energy gets stuck or blocked at a certain point, that’s when things can start to go haywire, according to Buddhist and Hinduism philosophy. You’ll know your throat chakra area needs attention if you’re struggling to communicate or if there’s physical tightness or tension in your neck.

Whenever that’s the case, certain yoga poses can help unblock your throat chakra with a breath or a stretch. “You might practice yoga poses that involve your neck, throat, or shoulders, helping to stretch these areas out and release tension,” Passalacqua says. To feel more honest and open, try the poses below.

1 Fish Pose AzmanL/E+/Getty Images Fish pose is a good posture to drop into whenever your neck is feeling tight. “Not only can fish pose help to relieve neck tension, but it can also open your chest, promoting energy flow in your throat chakra,” Passalacqua says. - Start by lying on your back with your legs straight. - Place your arms alongside your body and press down on your palms, raising your butt off the floor. - Place your hands under the top of your butt and bend your elbows. - Push on your elbows and throw back your shoulders to raise your chest. - Hold for 15 to 30 seconds.

2 Camel Pose Boogich/E+/Getty Images According to Rachel Hirsch, a yoga teacher and co-founder of Empowered Yoga, camel is one of the best yoga poses for opening the throat chakra. “It creates space for your neck to lengthen, and in turn creates space for your throat chakra to reopen,” she tells Bustle. - Kneel on a mat with your knees hip-distance apart. - Start to look up, lifting the heart as you bend back. - Reach your hands towards your heels for support. - If you can, allow your head to relax and fully lean back. - Hold for five full breaths.

3 Cat-Cow Prasit photo/Moment/Getty Images Yoga teacher Kate Ingram, MPH, RD, RYT-500 recommends the cat-cow yoga pose. As you curl and uncurl your back, you’ll notice that it releases tension in your neck and throat. - Start on all fours with your hands under your shoulders and your knees under your hips. - Inhale as you slowly drop your belly towards the mat. - Lift your sitting bones and chest as you let your head slightly tilt back and look up, without straining your neck. - Exhale as you round your spine upward and tuck your tailbone under. - Draw your belly in. - Bring your chin to your chest and allow your head to release down. - Flow between cat and cow for several rounds.

4 Lion’s Breath SetsukoN/E+/Getty Images Danielle Cuccio, a yoga instructor based in Los Angeles, is a big fan of lion’s breath to release pent-up energy in your vocal cords. - Get in a tabletop position on your hands and knees. - Arch your spine and look up. - Take a deep breath and exhale loudly. - Make an exaggerated noise — like a lion’s roar — as the air leaves your throat. - Stick out your tongue to activate your throat chakra. You can also say “ohm.” - Repeat five times.

5 Cobra Pose Morsa Images/DigitalVision/Getty Images The upper body stretch that happens during cobra pose will also do the trick, says yoga therapist Deborah Charnes. - Lie face-down on a yoga mat. - Place your hands at chest level. - Use your lower back muscles to lift your upper body like a cobra. - Push into your feet so your head and chest lift up. - Keep elbows bent and your weight off your hands. - Feel your chest open. - Hold for several breaths.

6 Bound Side Angle Pose FilippoBacci/E+/Getty Images The twist of a side angle pose, especially when you lock your arms behind you, can help open the throat as well as the heart, which Charnes says are closely connected. “Being verbally expressive includes sharing what our heart is feeling,” she says. - Step one foot forward like you’re in warrior II, bending your front knee. - Drop your top arm behind your back. - Look up and open your chest. - Try to reach your bottom arm through your legs and clasp your hands together. - If you can’t reach, feel free to use a yoga strap. - Hold for several breaths.

7 Standing Backbend Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images Another heart and throat-opening posture is a backbend, says Charnes. Give this a try if you tend to have rounded shoulders, which play a role in blocking your chakras. - Stand tall with feet hip-width apart. - Reach your arms up overhead. - Arch your back to lean slightly backwards. - Hold for several breaths.

8 Bow Pose Tony Anderson/DigitalVision/Getty Images Another goodie is bow pose, a posture that has you balancing on your stomach while stretching the muscles across the front of your body. - Lie face-down on your mat with your arms at your sides. - Exhale and bend your knees to lift your feet towards your butt. - Reach back and grasp your ankles. - Inhale and lift your chest up as you push your feet away from your butt. - Press your core into the mat. - Look ahead. - Hold for several breaths.

9 Reverse Plank Pose Ankit Sah/E+/Getty Images “Reverse plank pose can promote better posture and open your chest, helping to facilitate your throat chakra,” Passalacqua says. - Sit on your mat with your legs straight in front of you. - Put your palms on the mat behind you just beyond your hips, with your fingertips pointing toward your feet. - Press down on your palms and engage your abs, raising your body from the mat. - Hold yourself in a straight line, slanting down from your head to your toes. - Hold for 15 seconds to start, gradually increasing over time as you practice.

10 Neck Rolls Hispanolistic/E+/Getty Images Cuccio says simple neck rolls can also help open your throat chakra. Try them the next time you feel nervous about speaking up. - Start seated with your right ear towards your right shoulder. - Bring your chin to your chest. - Roll your left ear to your left shoulder. - Repeat three times then reverse directions.

Experts:

Brandt Passalacqua, founder, director, lead teacher at Breathing Deeply Yoga Therapy

Rachel Hirsch, yoga teacher, co-founder of Empowered Yoga

Kate Ingram, MPH, RD, RYT-500, yoga teacher

Danielle Cuccio, yoga instructor

Deborah Charnes, certified yoga therapist