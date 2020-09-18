3 Zodiac Signs You’re Most Likely To Date, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

There are so many factors that contribute to who you end up dating, and sometimes it's as simple as going with the first person who responds to your messages on Tinder. But if you have a go-to type that you fall for time and time again, consider their sign.

Chances are there are a few zodiac signs you're most likely to date — i.e., folks you hit it off with right away — and it has less to do with dating app algorithms, than with personality traits your own sign is drawn to. Astrologers say compatibility also stems from your astrological charts, and the way they mesh together.

As Lisa Barretta, an astrologer and author, tells Bustle, "When I look at astrological charts for relationships, the Sun, Moon, ascendant [sign], Venus, and Mars usually create the attraction between the two people involved. Venus and Mars, in particular, point to sexual attraction."

Of course, compatibility doesn't always mean you'll end up staying with someone long-term, but you might have fun dating all the same. For instance, "sometimes challenging aspects between Venus and Mars indicate strong sexual attraction," Barretta says, which means you'll have a "quick burn" type of relationship.

So, who are you most likely to date? Read on below for the top three signs you'll be drawn to, based on these astrological factors.

Aries (March 21 — April 19): Gemini, Sagittarius, Aquarius According to Cassady Cayne, an astrologer, lightworker, and relationship coach, the three signs you're most likely to date are Gemini, Sagittarius, and Aquarius. Aries and Gemini share "an unspoken mutual understanding" she tells Bustle, "and are drawn to each other without words. You 'get' each other deep down," and it makes for a fun relationship. "Neither of you can stand boredom and both are always eager to experience something new." Sagittarius is a good match, for the same reason. "You're both passionate and adventurous," she says, and will thus be drawn to each other's exciting energies like moths to a flame. You might also find yourself dating Aquarians all the time, due to the fact you both think outside the box. As Cayne says, "Maybe it’s because they love to break boundaries just like you do, maybe it’s your shared desire to experience life to the fullest."

Taurus (April 20 — May 20): Cancer, Virgo, Libra As a comfort-loving Taurus, you're all about dating Cancers, who get equally jazzed about the finer things in life, Cayne says. You're both down to spend evenings at home ordering takeout — and no one can make you feel bad about it. Virgos will also intrigue you, due to the fact you're both so grounded. "You share similar values and interests," Cayne says. "When you meet, you likely feel like you already know each other on some level." Libra is another complementary sign, who also enjoys beauty, and art, and good food. While you may have to debate the level of stay-at-home nights on the sofa versus going out, Cayne says, you have the potential to date long-term.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20): Aries, Libra, Sagittarius The moment you meet an Aries, they'll feel like an instant BFF, Cayne says —though a BFF you can have a sizzling romance with. Libras will sweep you off your feet, as well, sometimes to the point you actually fall in love. "Libra brings out the most refined, heightened version of you both and they make you feel like life is a beautiful fairytale," she says. "You’ll always strive to be at your best with them." As for Sagittarius, you're astrological opposites, and that's a good thing. "Excitement will never be lacking between you, and you both love a sense of freedom — so when you choose each other, it’s for the long run."

Cancer (June 21 — July 22): Taurus, Cancer, Capricorn You're most likely to date a Taurus, your soulmate in all things "comfy." As Cayne says, you share the same values of wanting a cozy home life, so don't be surprised if your casual Netflix and chill dates turn into something long-term. It's the same reason why you fall for fellow Cancers. "You implicitly understand each other and share the same values," she says. "With Cancer times two, love is dreamy and affectionate, and family is everything." Capricorn also has some sort of magnetic draw for you. "Maybe it’s their determination," Cayne says, or how you understand each other's emotions. Either way, you tend to fall for each other, and then don't want to let go.

Leo (July 23 — Aug. 22): Taurus, Libra, Pisces As a Leo, you know what you like, and that often means you'll date a Taurus. "They love the finer things in life, just like you," Cayne says, but you also appreciate how their measured energy helps you feel more grounded. You're likely to date Libras as well, due to the fact you both see eye-to-eye when it comes to creating the best versions of yourselves. "You love to live big," Cayne says, and no one can go there with you quite like a Libra. As for Pisces, they're a great match due to their love of art. You share an affinity for music and acting and expressing yourselves. Chances are, you'll meet at a community theater event, and then won't want to stop hanging out.

Virgo (Aug. 23 — Sept. 22): Taurus, Cancer, Capricorn You share the same element (earth) with Taurus, and that means "you easily get along and have a similar focus in life," Cayne says. "You won't live 'loudly' but your love will be deep and special." Cancers are also inexplicably irresistible to you, probably because you both care equally about your projects, your work, and the world. "They get you. You don’t have to explain yourself, and they’ll shower you with affection even on those days you’re being really hard on yourself." As another earth sign, Capricorn makes this list due to the fact "they share your sense of ambition and the 'fun' in hard work and dedication. Together you share a unique world and approach to living."

Libra (Sept. 23 — Oct. 22): Gemini, Leo, Libra Geminis just get you, and you can sense that from the moment you meet. "You don’t have to discuss it, you don’t have to overly explain yourself," Cayne says. "Gemini is on your wavelength and somehow they seem to really hear you even if they don’t listen much to others. There’s a bond of trust based in mutual understanding between you." Leo also has a tendency to sweep you off your feet. You love that they make life exciting, and are into the same hobbies. There's never a dull moment when you're dating a Leo. A double Libra match is also highly likely. You both love all things elegant, Cayne says, and if you end up staying together long-term, will undoubtedly have the most beautiful apartment.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 — Nov. 21): Aries, Taurus, Aquarius As a fellow passionate (read: intense) sign, you're all about Aries. "You're drawn to each other like magnets," Cayne says, "and have an irresistible urge to be close." (Chances are you'll have to warn the neighbors, she says, because our sexual chemistry is... loud.) Taurus also makes you quite happy, but for entirely different reasons. "You seem like an odd match at first, but balance each other out in a deep way." You also know, without a doubt, that you can trust them, which is music to your Scorpio ears. Aquarians stand out to you, too. "Many signs aren’t able to meet you in your true depths, but Aquarius has the capacity to really go there," Cayne says. "You share a mutual unspoken understanding."

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 — Dec. 21): Aries, Gemini, Aquarius You find an instant friend in an Aries, and it isn't long before you turn it into more. "You instinctively understand each other," Cayne says. "You're made for each other, deep down." Though you can be kind of intense, so if you stay together long-term, make sure you find a way to strike a balance. If you meet a Gemini, you'll find yourself swept along on fun adventures — and nothing could make you happier. "Together, you may travel the world, learn new languages, move across the planet, start new ventures — nothing is off limits! You fire each other up in a palpable way and it’ll make every day an adventure." Aquarians also mesh well with your adventurous side. Together, you'll have deep conversations about life and the universe. "You take the journey beyond the normal together and life will never be mundane around you."

Capricorn (Dec. 22 — Jan. 19): Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn You find yourselves falling for Cancers all the time due to the way "you balance each other out," Cayne says. "They pull you in irresistibly without even trying." And before you know what hit you, you're dating. The same goes for Virgos, who share a similar worldview. You both naturally encourage each other to be your best, which is a trait you find to be incredibly important. In fact, it's why you're happy with other Capricorns. "You’re in it to win it, and so are they. Building a future together will be serious business but you’ll love it!"

Aquarius (Jan. 20 — Feb. 18): Aries, Sagittarius, Aquarius You're never surprised to find out that your new crush is an Aries, because they always are. "They’re passionate, intense, willing to take risks — and they find you fascinating," Cayne says, so the feeling is often mutual. Sagittarians make you happy, too. "They're like your long lost friend," and even if you just met, it somehow feels like you've known each other forever. "You’re destined partners in some way," whether you date long-term, or end up as friends. A fellow Aquarian will feel like an amazing match, too. "You don’t have to explain yourselves to each other, you’re on the same page. You share the same values." And you both will understand exactly how important it is to remain independent, even while dating.

Pisces (Feb. 19 — March 20): Taurus, Leo, Libra You instinctively turn to people who help ground you, which is where Taurus shines. This sign shares your desire to feel safe and secure. "With a heart of gold, they’ll be the good you’ve been searching for in the world," Cayne says. Leo meshes well with you, too, due to their love of art. "You share a beautiful understanding that life is creation, and you love to build your dream together." Libra does it for you as well, due to the fact they're equally dreamy and romantic. "You feel like you can be yourself around them. They understand your deeper values and they see you for who you really are."

Of course, there are so many factors that determine who you'll fall for, but astrologically speaking, these three folks are the ones who stand out most.

Experts:

Lisa Barretta, astrologer and author

Cassady Cayne, astrologer, lightworker, and relationship coach