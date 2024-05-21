Breaking up is hard, and everyone has a different way of dealing with it. Some people prefer to transition out of a relationship slowly, maintaining regular contact with their former partner as they untangle from one another. However, other people feel strongly that going no contact with an ex is the most effective way to get through a breakup, and there are a few zodiac signs that tend to fall into this category.

When it comes to the astrological motives behind how people process breakups, one of the first celestial bodies that comes to mind is Venus, the planet of romance and connection. Your Venus sign can tell you how you conduct relationships and what makes you fall in love, so it can definitely factor into a separation.

However, the lustful and passionate planet Mars is even more relevant to someone’s decision to go no-contact with an ex. Named for the Roman god of war, hot-headed Mars governs how we take action, pursue our desires, and fight for what we want.

Your Mars sign can tell you how you chase after things and your style is in the bedroom — but this decisive and impulsive planet can also influence how you choose to cut things off and assert your will. That’s why people with a lot of Mars energy in their charts may be more likely to cut someone off to move on.

Manu Vega/Moment/Getty Images

Of course, plenty of factors will contribute to someone’s decision to block their ex and cease all post-breakup communication for a while, but there are a few zodiac signs who may be more likely to go no contact with an ex than others.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries are ruled by the feisty and assertive planet Mars, so when they decide something, they don’t usually give it a second thought. That’s why, when it comes to breakups, going no contact with an ex might be the preferable option for them. These impulsive fire signs can be quick to cut things off if they feel like they’re not working out, and they don’t always have much patience for partners who desire a lot of closure or want to drag out a separation over time.

If a relationship ends with anger, frustration, or a fight, then a hot-headed Aries may be especially likely to pick up and move on without the desire for nominal check-in texts or friendly coffee dates. That said, Aries also have a hard time not acting on their impulses and desires — so if a no-contact period is up, don’t be surprised to hear from them out of the blue.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Scorpios are sensitive water signs, meaning they feel things deeply and tend to build strong emotional bonds. And that’s exactly why going no-contact with an ex is often how they choose to move on from a relationship. Scorpios are also fixed zodiac signs, so they're incredibly loyal once they commit to someone. However, if they feel like their trust has been betrayed or their heart is at risk of getting broken, they can go from hot to cold in the blink of an eye — and it can be virtually impossible to get back into their good graces.

Like Aries, Scorpios are ruled by feisty Mars in traditional astrology, so they aren’t afraid to cut things off or make an assertive decision about things. Once a relationship is over for a Scorpio, it’s really over, and they’ll do whatever it takes to put their heart back under lock and key.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Capricorns tend to be practical-minded and responsible, and they’re all about making wise investments, whether that’s with their money or energy. They generally seek to wrap up relationships with a sense of closure, but once they feel they’ve tied up those loose ends, they may be more likely to go the no-contact route than some other signs.

Capricorns are extremely pragmatic, and nothing irks them more than feeling like they’re wasting their time or energy on something that isn't serving them in the long run. Capricorn is also the sign of Mars’ exaltation — which means that the warrior planet is especially effective under this earth sign’s influence. So unless a Capricorn has long-term plans to get back together with an ex, going no-contact often feels like the most sensible and efficient way for them to start moving on with their lives.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.