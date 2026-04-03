Your Bank Account This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

All the red-hot motivation brought to you by Aries season is getting turned up a notch this week, thanks to bold and ambitious planet Mars joining the sun in this cardinal fire sign on April 9. With the moon in industrious and no-nonsense Capricorn at the same time, the latter half of this week is fabulous for putting some heat on your career goals and being a little more assertive about making things happen. Mars will be in Aries for the rest of this month and most of next, so this kicks off a whole spring journey that can inspire more financial independence and get you more comfortable taking the lead in your own life. Use this headstrong energy to your advantage when it comes to making financial and professional power moves.

April 9 also marks the date that Mercury leaves its post-retrograde shadow period, officially wrapping up the last lingering bits of its February-March retrograde cycle. This week’s money tarot reading feels very aligned with this shift, indicating that you’ll have numerous opportunities to rewrite your retrograde career story and recover from any snags that threw you off your financial game.

Read on to see what the cards advise when it comes to your bank account and work life in the week ahead.

Card 1: What do you need to know about your finances this week?

This is the second time in the past month that the Seven of Cups has shown up to offer its wisdom to the collective realm of personal finance, but there’s a key difference between this time and the last. Now, Mercury is no longer retrograde — meaning there should be a little more clarity and fewer delays when it comes to moving forward on decisions that impact your income. Like the figure on the card who is gazing up at a selection of cups full of different tricks and treasures, you too have many different offers in front of you right now. You may have entertained some of these for a while now, but it’s probably time to consider your options more seriously, moving away from the fantasy stage into a more pragmatic one.

What decisions were you weighing regarding money or business affairs throughout Mercury retrograde, and how did those pan out? Have you struggled to solidify a single path forward, or discovered that something isn’t exactly as you thought it’d be? Look over the options that have been presented to you over the past month — and perhaps the things you’ve chosen to move forward on, too — and reassess what the best course of action truly is. You may have more insight now that can help you make an informed decision. But remember, don’t get lost in the idea of a pipe dream. There are viable financial opportunities at your fingertips if you use discernment and think practically.

Card 2: How can you feel less anxious about money?

The Nine of Pentacles is one of the most luxurious, abundant, and materially successful cards in the tarot deck, depicting a relaxed figure draped in decadent textiles, admiring her fancy avian companion as she leisurely strolls through a lush garden. Having such a prosperous card here doesn’t doesn’t mean you don’t have valid anxieties about your money situation right now — that kind of stress is very real and impactful — but it can be a good indicator that better and more comfortable times are incoming. This card encourages self-sufficiency and financial independence, and all the pleasures that can be more easily enjoyed when you’ve built up a solid foundation for yourself.

Regardless of what may or may not be coming up, another interpretation of this card is reminding you to take a deep breath and make sure you’re enjoying the abundance you do have access to. There’s no minimizing the seriousness of any financial problems that are currently plaguing you. However, even amidst stressors, there are always ways to make yourself feel spiritually rich. You may not be dressed in expensive robes in a garden full of golden coins, but can you treat yourself to something special? Spend time admiring the beauty of nature, bonding with your pets or loved ones, putting on your favorite outfits, or taking your time with a luxurious everything shower and an at-home mani and pedi. The more you focus on gratitude and abundance, the more you’ll attract your way.

Card 3: What will impact your career this week?

We just connected with the Nine of Pentacles, but this reading has also brought forth the Nine Of Wands, in regards to career matters specifically. Nine is the last of the single-digit numbers, so it symbolizes the threshold at end of one cycle before a new one begins. Unlike the Nine of Pentacles — which indicates having reached a point of comfort and material satisfaction — the Nine of Wands is about finally being able to protect yourself after a period of major struggles. The card depicts an anxious-looking and bandaged up character, whose appearance indicates that he’s been through some difficult times. He clutches to a wand and looks over his shoulder suspiciously, but thankfully, he’s behind a boundary of tall wooden swords behind him, indicated that he’s finally reached some level of safety.

You may have had to weather some storms at work lately — whether that’s been a ruthless job search, unreached goals or slip-ups in your career, or just general Mercury retrograde messiness. Even though the most destructive parts of these storms have likely passed, you’re probably still mentally in recovery mode. It’s normal to feel a little paranoid, beaten down, and threadbare after dealing with a period of professional stressors or setbacks, so sleeping with one eye open might feel necessary right now. However, there’s a difference between keeping your guard up so high that you lose all trust in anything and maintaining healthy professional boundaries to protect yourself during a vulnerable time. Focus on doing the latter and rebuilding some strength and faith in yourself.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.

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