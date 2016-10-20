The Best Zodiac Signs For You To Marry, Based On Your Sign

If you're interested in astrology, then you know how interesting (and revealing) it can be to read about who you might score a date with, or connect with on a friendship level, according to your sign. But what about when it comes to the zodiac sign you should marry? That can require a much deeper look into horoscope compatibility for marriage, including the traits from other signs that match up best with your own.

Of course, it can be slightly discouraging to do a deep dive into your sign, only to find out you and your partner don't mix on an astrological level. Or that you and a potential love interest might not see eye-to-eye. But that obviously doesn't mean your relationship is doomed, or that something long-term couldn't work out.

It's possible to have a successful relationship with just about anyone you choose, regardless of their sign, since you have free will, Rebecca M. Farrar, M.A., an astrologer, tells Bustle. But it never hurts to know more about your sign's traits and values, as a way of gaining perspective. "Astrology is a great tool for self-knowledge," she says, "and can be helpful for understanding you or your partner in [a] relationship."

It's also fun to give your signs a once over when pairing up with a new partner, or when chatting about compatibility with a long-term partner. But Farrar points out that astrology and birth charts are complex things. While it'd be nice if it were this simple, it's not accurate to say "Virgos should marry Capricorns, and that's final." It also depends on what, exactly, you're looking for in a mate. Make sense? Then read on for a breakdown of different matches, and have fun with what it reveals about who you might end up with.

Aries (March 20-April 19)

As far as defining traits go, Aries is bold, impatient, independent, and always up for something new, Lisa Barretta, an astrologer and author of Conscious Ink, tells Bustle. And as a result, they are well matched with fun and adventurous types, like Sagittarius and Aquarius.

"With Sagittarius, Aries finds someone who shares their sense of adventure and spontaneity," Barretta says. "An Aries/Aquarius match also works well because Aquarians aren’t clingy and both signs share a love for independence. There is always a sense of exciting challenge with this paring."

That said, if Aries is looking to achieve a few solid goals, they might be happiest with Leo, Robert Phoenix, an author and astrologer, tells Bustle. Leo and Aries can do well when it comes to having a family and settling down, since this can be important for both signs.

Taurus (April 19-May 20)

Taurus is defined by several traits, including patience, loyalty, sensuality, and frugality. They also really like to be comfortable, Barretta says, which is why they might be happiest marrying a Cancer.

"Cancer loves to nurture their partner and also seeks loyalty," she says. "Both signs also share a desire for financial security," so they'll be on the same page in terms of spending and saving. When it comes to marriage, this is always beneficial, especially since most breakups are caused by money disagreements.

That said, "Scorpio is also a good match for Taurus since this sign is also very private and patient," Barretta says. "Scorpio fulfills Taurus’s sexy decadent side and also is very protective of their relationship." It's all about what Taurus wants to prioritize, and finding a partner who feels the same way.

Gemini (May 20-June 20)

Gemini loves to have fun, which is why Farrar suggests they look for a partner who can move quickly, offer stimulating conversation, and keep them from getting bored. This is one sign that'll move on if they aren't feeling excited, so they look for folks who can keep up.

Aquarius can be a good match for that very reason. As Barretta says, "both of these signs like to try new things and also respect each other’s need to have their own space in a relationship." Their marriage will work out because they encourage each other to grow and change, instead of having boundaries that are too strict.

Another good match would be Sagittarius, "since they are both friendly signs and usually have lots of friends that form an interesting social circle," Barretta says, which is perfect for Gemini, since they value being social and surrounding themselves with good people.

Cancer (June 20-July 22)

As a nurturing, moody, empathetic, and family-oriented sign, Cancer will want a partner who helps them feel safe. And that's why Leo tends to have what it takes to make a marriage work. "Leo makes Cancer feel protected and both share the desire to have the family unit be secure and intact," Barretta says. For this marriage to work, they'll both need to listen to each other and create firm boundaries, so that they both feel secure.

Taurus can also make a great partner, since they are patient enough to wait out Cancer's dark moods, Barretta says. These two have the ability to understand each other no matter what life throws their way, which is a trait that can certainly come in handy when navigating the ups and downs of life.

Leo (July 22-August 22)

Leo is an incredibly proud, creative, and dramatic sign, Barretta says, as well as one that's protective of their loved ones. That's why they often settle down with Pisces, who also values feeling safe and protected, leading to a marriage that feels secure for both signs.

Libra can also be a great partner, since they both share a desire for the finer things in life, Barretta says. But more importantly, Libra and Leo help balance each other out. Leo loves doing all the talking and getting all the attention, while Libra is often indecisive and is cool with taking a step back. They mesh well together since they won't step on each other's toes.

Virgo (August 22-September 22)

If a Virgo has been through tough relationships in the past, and is looking for someone to help them feel secure going forward, they may be happiest with Taurus. Not only is this sign down for deep commitment, Phoenix says, but they're also a great match for an enduring love life.

When it comes to someone who might be able to help Virgo reach their goals, though, they might find a stronger connection with Capricorn. "Capricorn and Virgo share the same values in life," Barretta says. They might not make for the most exciting match, since both are homebodies and hard workers. But it's something they appreciate in each other, and can lead to a solid, stable connection.

All they'll have to do to ensure they don't get bored is plan the occasional date night, or plan a special evening at home, and they'll both be happy.

Libra (September 22-October 23)

Libra is a charming sign, Barretta says, as well as one that's fair-minded and indecisive. No one understands them better than Taurus, who has a very similar mind. In a long-term relationship, they do what they can to enjoy themselves and appreciate the finer things in life, she says, and can often be found happily lazing around their home.

That said, Libra can also be really happy with an Aries, since they're strong decision makers, Barretta says. Libra's charming personality also helps balance out Aries brash nature, she says, which can result in them being quite the balanced couple.

For Libra and Aries to make it last, they'll have to pay attention to each other's extremes. If Libra is being too lazy, or Aries is being too over the top, they have to be willing to call that out and talk about it, so that no one feels held back or overwhelmed.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Scorpio is psychic, private, intense, secretive, and have quite the detective mind, Barretta says, so they're happiest with a partner who isn't intimidated by that. "Scorpio and Pisces make a great match," she says. "Both of these signs like their deep, quiet times and somehow even telepathically connect with each other, therefore easily sensing each other’s emotions." They give each other enough space, but also offer support when it in tough times.

Then there's Scorpio and Virgo. "They both have analytical minds and like to get to the bottom of things," she says. "Not too much gets past this pair since they are both truth seekers." As a result, they aren't afraid to talk about difficult stuff, which is important in a long-term relationship. But they also have fun, deep conversations, too, which keeps the spark alive.

Sagittarius (November 21-December 22)

Sagittarius is a sign that loves their freedom, so when it comes to marriage they look for a partner who won't hold them back. Funny enough, that often means they end up with another Sagittarius, Barretta says, since no one will understand the need for travel, adventure, and newness quite like them.

"Sagittarius and Aquarius are also a good match because they both like their freedom, share an interest in humanitarian causes, and neither sign is too judgmental," she says. Both of these signs are happy to commit, without threatening each other's freedom in anyway, which is why their marriage works.

Capricorn (December 21-January 19)

As a reliable, serious, traditional, and goal-oriented sign, Barretta says Capricorn often ends up marrying Taurus, since both value structure and having a plan. They both want the same things in life, and can offer each other support.

Cancer and Capricorn are also often drawn to each other "because they share a common interest in traditional values and family structure," she says. Both really want a stable home life, and the comfort that a routine can bring.

For it to work, though, Capricorn will need to be sensitive to Cancer's feelings. They have a tendency to be indifferent, Barretta says, but with enough communication this won't hold them back from having a good marriage.

Aquarius (January 19-Feberuary 18)

Aquarius is one of the most misunderstood signs, Phoenix says, which is why they're often happiest with another Aquarius. No one will get their quirkiness, or their need for freedom, quite like someone who feels the exact same way. It can result in a marriage where they feel like best friends, as well as partners.

Gemini can also make a great long-term partner. "Both signs have lots of friends and don’t believe in smothering each other," Barretta says. "They can both be a little indifferent but somehow this indifference works for both of these signs."

To make it last, it'll be all about communicating and appreciating each other's quirks. "Aquarius admires Gemini’s quick mind and Gemini finds Aquarius to be one of the most interesting people on earth," she says. And when it comes to lifelong partner, could you ask for anything more than that?

Pisces (February 18-March 20)

Pisces is often lost in thought, and needs a partner who understands that. As Farrar says, "A good partner for them would be someone who can keep their feet on the ground and gently bring them back to earth when they may have lost their way."

This is why they also get along great with the grounded Scorpio. "Pisces and Scorpio are a magnetic match," Barretta says. "Scorpio understands sensitive Pisces and as long as Scorpio doesn’t pull the 'possession' card too often this couple can have a lot of staying power."

They can also create a bond with Aries, who is their opposite, Barretta says, but still understands what it's like to be sensitive and moody. Together, they can bring out each other's best traits.

And there you have it. Some marriage matches based on your sign. Remember, a lot more goes into these pairings than meets the eye (birth charts, lunar signs, sun signs, etc.) So take it all with a grain of salt, and always trust your gut when it comes to choosing a long-term partner.