7 Ways To Tell If You're In Love With Someone Vs. If You Love Them Unconditionally

When you're in love with someone, it's not uncommon to think that you're in a relationship of unconditional love. But according to experts, that's not always the case. In fact, there are some pretty major differences between being in love with someone and loving someone unconditionally.

"Some people may consider loving someone unconditionally as being the same thing as being in love with someone, but it really isn't the same thing," Spiritual Counselor and relationship coach, Davida Rappaport, tells Bustle. When you're in love with someone, you may fantasize about them when they're not around. You think they're perfect for you in every way. Many times, you're less likely to see any red flags your partner might have.

Unconditional love has some element of that, but goes a little deeper with it. "Unconditional love is just that, no conditions," Toni Coleman, LCSW, Psychotherapist and Relationship Coach, tells Bustle. "Nothing that happens between two people or impacts their ability to get their needs met can take the love away." According to her, unconditional love is what moms typically feel for their children.

"Being in love is more of a transitory experience," she says. "People fall in and out of love more than once in a lifetime. When we are in love, we have a unique sense of an intimate bond. However when hardships happen or when one person hurts or disappoints the other, people can fall out of love."

As experts say, being "in love" and loving someone unconditionally are two totally different things. So here's how you can tell the difference, according to experts.

1 Being In Love Has A Lot To Do With Brain Chemistry Ashley Batz/Bustle "Being 'in love' has a lot of different meanings, but it's usually a feeling that's caused by brain chemistry changes that happen in the first one to three years of a relationship and then starts to fade," David Bennett, certified counselor and relationship expert, tells Bustle. This, he says, is known as "puppy love" or infatuation. During this period, your brain chemistry causes you to ignore red flags in order for you to see your partner in the best possible way. The problem here, however, is it eventually fades unless you both make an effort to keep the spark alive. Unconditional love, on the other hand, is less of a feeling and more of a choice. "It is choosing to love, commit, and stay with your partner even when the blissful feelings fade," Bennett says. "In fact there is research that shows simply valuing commitment and desiring it is a great predictor of whether a relationship will last." In other words, being in love with someone doesn't always mean you're in it for the long haul.

2 When You're In Love, There's Mutual Respect Ashley Batz/Bustle "Someone that is in love with someone knows exactly what they want and how they want to feel," relationship coach and expert, Jenna Ponaman, CPC, tells Bustle. They love themselves enough to know that they're with a partner who can give that love back to them because there's a mutual agreement and respect for one another, she says. Unconditional love, on the other hand, is really great to have, but there is a downside to it if you're not aware. While it can represent a level of devotion one person can have for another, it might also lead to the blurring of boundaries. "Good boundaries are shown within couples that are in love through that mutual agreement of how they will behave and respond to one another," Ponaman says. If you're sacrificing your values, wants, needs, and desires for another person and expect nothing in return because you love them unconditionally, that's not always a good a thing and can possibly lead to resentment.

3 When You're In Love, You Might Hope Your Partner Will Change For The Better Ashley Batz/Bustle When you love someone unconditionally, you accept them as they are, Rappaport says. That means, there's nothing you really would want to change about them. If there is, you've come to the point where you've accepted it because it makes up the person that you love so much. Loving someone unconditionally means accepting both the good and the bad, including vices they may have. When you're in love with someone, you might still hold out hope that your partner will change eventually. And while relationships can help the both of you grow, expecting someone to change completely may not be realistic.

4 When You're In Love, You Might Compare Your Partner To Your Ex Occasionally Ashley Batz/Bustle When you're in love, sometimes you'll find yourself thinking about your ex. There's really no problem with that unless you have some sort of unresolved feelings there. "If you love someone unconditionally, you don’t compare them to previous partners or want your relationship to be the way it was with someone else," Rappaport says. "You love them just the way they are." In other words, loving someone unconditionally means being in the relationship you really want to be in at the current moment. You're not living in the past or comparing. You're content in the moment with the person you're with.

5 When You Love Someone Unconditionally, You Let The Little Things Go Andrew Zaeh for Bustle Everyone argues at some point. That's just how most relationships are. But when you love your partner unconditionally, you try to argue effectively. "You realize it is not important to be right or win the argument," Rappaport says. "You work toward resolving things amicably, even if that just means you agree to disagree." You're more likely to listen more and comment less. When you're in love with someone, fights can have a way of making you see your partner in a different way. Sometimes, that can cause your happy-in-love feelings to fade.

6 When You Love Someone Unconditionally, You Take Responsibility For Your Actions Andrew Zaeh for Bustle If you love someone unconditionally, you don't hold on to grudges. There's no blaming or shaming. You have the ability to take responsiblity for your actions and words, and your partner should be able to do that as well. "You also realize that in the vast scheme of life, it really doesn’t matter what they did or didn't do," Rappaport says. "What matters is that you love your partner and you learn to forgive and forget because you know your relationship is more important than getting caught up in things that can ruin it."