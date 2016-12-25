The Best 'Harry Potter' Vacation Ideas, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Every year, people around the world plan and pinch pennies for a dream getaway. Some choose the white sands of a tropical beach, while others go for the powdery slopes of a snowy mountain resort. Then there are Potterheads, who plot their dream vacations based on Harry Potter and the rest of the glorious Wizarding World created by J.K. Rowling. From the cafe in which she penned her early novels to scenic locales where the films were shot, there is no shortage of Potter-appropriate adventures to partake of. But how do you know which one is right for you? Well, that's where we come in — oh, and the zodiac, too.

You see, we here at Bustle have lightheartedly turned to astrology before to help Potterheads hone in on matters of high importance, like what your Hogwarts house should be or which Harry Potter character would be your love interest. We've even plunged into the mystic metaphorical depths of the zodiac to emerge with your very own Harry Potter persona per sign. So since we've covered all of your essential Harry Potter character related queries, it's time to turn our attention to the Harry Potter-themed vacation destinations you should obviously add to your bucket list.

In full disclosure, though, you'll probably want to visit every single one of these — and that's OK! We're all nursing a serious case of Harry Potter wander lust. Just start with the trip that aligns with your zodiac sign and go from there. Unfortunately, I've yet to figure out how to apparate (heck, I'd be happy just to figure out how to travel via the Floo Network).

Aries: US Quidditch Cup

Always looking for a challenge, exuberant Aries are driven by their competitive nature. If there's a chance you could win at something or simply be in the presence of winning, you're all in. The Quidditch Cup will feed your need for competition and adventure while also offering plenty of socialization with fellow sports fans to satisfy your outgoing side. This year, the co-ed, contact sport held its Quidditch Cup in Columbia, South Carolina in the spring, but you can keep track of future events via the website.



Taurus: Leadenhall Market

Ah, yes, Taurus... you are a pleasure seeker and revel in the luxurious things in life. Sure, some people may call you stubborn, but the reality is you are happy to plod along and work hard until you achieve your goal — which is often being able to afford some indulgence. Where else should you go but Leadenhall Market? The backdrop for Diagon Alley in the movies, this covered Victorian market in London is filled with charming boutiques and eateries where hedonistic Taureans can shop, eat, and imbibe to their heart's content. Plus, you'll find the entrance to The Leaky Cauldron!

Gemini: The College of Wizardry

Geminis are a brainy lot, so you likely feel totally in your element curled up with a good book or immersed in academia. Some people find you flaky because you like to flit from subject to subject, but you can't help it — you're curious about everything the world has to offer. You know what you need, my friend? A trip to the College of Wizardry in Poland. At this live action role play (LARP), you can attend classes as a witch or wizard, just like Harry, Hermione, and Ron.



Cancer: The Wizard Chambers at the Georgian House Hotel

As a Cancer, you're a homebody. Above all else, you prize your inner sanctum — your world revolves around the place you call home and the people you love who fill it. And since Crabs can also be shy and sensitive, not just any Harry Potter themed vacation will do for you. Rather, you need one that gives you a sense of comfort and belonging. You need the Wizard Chambers at the Georgian House Hotel in Central London. You'll feel so cozy tucked in your tartan-clad, Hogwarts-esque suite (hidden behind a bookcase door, no less) that you may never want to leave.



Leo: Alnwick Castle

Mighty and proud Leos like to lead — you aren't a follower. You like to be the center of attention, and you dread anything dull. Of course, sometimes you also like to just lay in the sun and soak up the good life, which makes Alnwick Castle in England an ideal vacation destination for you. At this sprawling estate used as the backdrop for scenes like Harry's first broomstick lesson, you can explore the grounds at your leisure or sprawl out in the grass and imagine scoring the winning goal in the Quidditch Cup.



Virgo: The ZSL London Zoo

Pensive Virgos spend a lot of time inside their own head, which can lead people to think of them as aloof or detached. But, as a Virgo, you're just busy analyzing and turning everything over in your mind. Here's an idea: Head to the Reptile House at the ZSL London Zoo. There, you can check out the snake enclosures where Harry Potter set a Burmese python free to see if that big brain of yours can likewise communicate in parseltongue.



Libra: The Bridges of London

Hey, when your sign is represented by a pair of scales, it's pretty clear you crave balance. That's the thing about you Libras — you need symmetry and proportion in your life. The idea of harmony is a driving force in your world, and you're also intrinsically drawn to beauty. Your ideal Harry Potter vacation then is a tour of the bridges of London featured in the Harry Potter films. The Millennium Bride is perhaps the most recognizable, as it was the bridge dramatically destroyed by Death Eaters. But you should also visit the Tower Bridge over the Thames, which Harry zoomed by on his broom, as well as the Lambeth Bridge, upon which the Knight Bus traveled.



Scorpio: Oxford, England

It's no wonder you like to spend so much time by yourself, Scorpio — you are a deeply feeling being. Sure, you can be a bit intense, but it's because focusing on understanding yourself and the people and things around you is some heavy stuff. A deep thinker like yourself should sojourn to the Bodleian Library, a storied institution in Oxford that was featured in three of the Harry Potter films. While you're in town, you'd be remiss not to also swing into the stunning Christ Church, where the Great Hall scenes were filmed. You'll have plenty of quiet time for introspection.



Sagittarius: Edinburgh, Scotland

For the carefree Sagittarius, the world is their oyster! You will travel to the ends of the earth in the name of an exciting new adventure. Meeting new people and learning new things brings you such immense joy that you can hardly stand to stay in one spot for too long. Enter Edinburgh. The capital of Scotland, this city is a smorgasbord of Harry Potter delights. At the Elephant Cafe, you can sip tip while sitting in the very same space Rowling sat when she wrote the first few books of the series. If you're looking for a place to stay, you must check into the Balmoral Hotel, where the esteemed author finished writing Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. At Greyfriars graveyard, you can seek out Tom Riddle's gravestone. Last but certainly not least, you can hop aboard Hogwarts Express — also known IRL as the iconic Jacobite Steam Train — for a ride over the distinctive arches of the Glenfinnan Viaduct. If you're lucky, you may even see Rowling out and about in Edinburgh, where she lives to this day.

Capricorn: The Harry Potter Festival

As an ambitious Capricorn, you undoubtedly always have your eye set on your next big achievement. Although you are typically serious, you do have a lighter side you like to explore from time to time, too. Still, you put in the prep work — methodically planning and working to meet your ambitions. So why not put that meticulous nature of yours to good use and map out a trip to the Harry Potter Festival? You'll have plenty of time to mentally deliberate on the Hogwarts Express (aka Chestnut Hill's West Regional rail line) ride over, and you can flex your brain at the festival's many literary events.

Aquarius: The Warner Bros. Leavesden Set Tour

Because Aquarians have such excellent minds, you're incredibly clever in your pursuits. You also love to expound upon these pursuits, connecting with people easily over stimulating conversation — which is precisely why the Warner Bros. Leavesden set tour in London is your Harry Potter vacation soul mate. The set for the film franchise for more than a decade, this immersive tour is chock-full of mementos, gear, and gadgets from the movies. And since Aquarians prize themselves on being fantastic inventors and visionaries, being surrounded by so many magical contraptions could very well be your dream come true.



Pisces: A Harry Potter Cruise

There's a reason Pisces is represented by fish — this sign is obsessed with water, specifically the ocean. You can't help but be drawn to the salty depths, and you often muse over what strange yet beautiful mysteries dwell below the surface. In this respect, a Harry Potter-themed cruise is really a no-brainer for you. Hosted by the Southern California company Whimsic, the "Wizard Cruise" features a shopping promenade modeled to look like none other than Diagon Alley.



