The Best Exercise Sex Positions For A Workout That Beats The Gym Anytime

Q: “My boyfriend and I are both going through pretty stressful times in our lives (individually; the relationship itself is great). We both have a lot of steam to blow off. Fortunately, we both enjoy using sex as an outlet. We usually rely on Missionary during sex, but it’s just not doing it for me right now. Like I said, lots of steam to blow off. Do you have recommendations for more intense workout sex positions for exercise? I need to channel some energy!"

A: Thanks for the question! Just about any sex position can be intense if you give it your all, but there are definitely some positions that can challenge your endurance more than others. Here are seven high-intensity exercise sex positions that will definitely get your blood pumping.

Workouts For You Both

1. Standing Splits

Having sex while standing is one of the best ways to give yourself a great workout. Standing sex won’t work for every couple, since your bodies have to be the right relative sizes. But if you’re fairly close in height to your partner, give this one a shot.

Stand in front of your partner, and lift one leg into the air. You can either wrap it around their waist, or have them hold your knee in the crook of their elbow. Or, if you’re ballerina-level flexible, try bringing your ankle all the way up to your partner’s shoulder. In no time, you’ll see why standing sex can be such a challenge.

2. Lotus

Lotus is a deceptively simple-looking position that can actually turn into a major sweat-fest. Have your partner sit cross-legged on the bed. If they’re not super flexible, they can loosely cross their legs or keep their legs straight out in front of them. Sit on your partner’s lap, lowering yourself onto their penis or dildo. Neither one of you can thrust in this position; you can only grind against each other. You can be slow and seductive, or you can up the intensity by grinding against each other with more force. It will sort of feel like you’re wrestling!



3. Shoulder Stand

This position requires a bit of caution, but can be a lot of fun for you both. Start off in Missionary, with your partner in between your legs, on top of you. Have them pull their body up so they’re sitting on their heels. They should pull your body into a low bridge position. From there, slowly raise your legs and rest your ankles on your partner’s shoulders (your left ankle will go on your partner’s right shoulder, and your right ankle on their left shoulder). Finally, your partner sits all the way up so they’re kneeling, pulling your legs up into the air even higher. You’ll essentially be in a shoulder stand position. It takes a lot of work for both you and your partner to hold your body heels-over-head, but this position is worth it.



Workouts Just For You

4. Crouching Cowgirl

This is one of the most intense sex positions for the receiving partner. Start off in regular Cowgirl. Your partner should lie flat on their back on the bed. You straddle them, with one leg on either side of their waist, and guide their penis or dildo into you. In regular Cowgirl, you stay on your knees. In this variation, you want to be flat on your feet. You’ll basically be in a really low squat over your partner. Lift your butt up and down on your partner’s penis or dildo.

Crouching Cowgirl will get your thighs burning in under 30 seconds. Most ladies will be in too much pain to hold this position for more than a few minutes. You can always go back to regular Cowgirl for a break, then pop back up onto your feet when you’re ready for more.



5. Crabwalk Cowgirl

Here’s another high-intensity version of Cowgirl. From the standard woman on top position, lean back and place your hands behind you on the bed. Then prop your feet up flat on the bed. You should be in a crabwalk position. You can lift your hips up and down, or rock them horizontally, closer to and further from your partner’s head. Your limbs will be on fire in no time.



Workouts For Your Partner

6. Reverse Piggyback

Here’s another variation of standing sex that’s an insane workout for your partner. It requires a lot of strength, so it’s definitely not for every couple. It’s not so much of a work-out for you, but it could be a nice way for you to catch your breath before moving on to a position where you’re in control. Have your partner enter you in standing splits. Then you’re going to need your partner to lift you up. You’ll wrap both legs around your partner’s waist, and they’ll hold you up. They can pin your back against the wall to help support some of your weight. This can also be a bit of a workout for you if you spend some energy holding yourself up as well.



7. Missionary Plank

This slight twist on Missionary can help your partner blow off a lot of energy. Start in regular Missionary, then have your partner transition into plank position, like they were about to do a push-up. Keeping their arms straight, they can thrust into you using their pelvis.



Have fun!

