Did Selena Gomez Cut Her Hair? This Photo Could Confirm The Star's New Look — PHOTO

Besides her talent, Selena Gomez is also known for her long wavy locks. And while her talent still rings true, Gomez’s long tresses are no longer. According to Refinery29, Gomez debuted a brand new haircut on Dec. 16, and it looks much shorter than her previous 'do.

The star has mixed up her hair look on many occasions. In May 2016, she sported sun-kissed highlights, a couple months later she debuted new fringe on Instagram, Shortly after that, Gomez was pictured rocking medium length tresses in a curly shag on stage at her Revival tour. While Gomez’s many hair transformations prove she is a hair chameleon of sorts, her most recent look: a shoulder length bob, which Refinery29 reports can be seen on songwriter Justin Tranter’s Instagram, is a length that the "Hands To Myself" singer hasn't rocked since her Wizard of Waverly Place years.

While Gomez's new hairstyle is unexpected (and remains unconfirmed by Gomez herself), it's a rad look on the 24-year-old singer and actress.

Here a closer look at the picture and haircut of note:

[Embed]

While it is unknown who performed Gomez's latest new chop (Gomez's previous hairstylist, Riawna Capri, perhaps?), fans can look forward to the many ways Gomez plans to style her new lob.



[Embed]

While Gomez's hair is thrown in a tousled low bun, it seems noticeably shorter than her signature long hairstyle.

After spending months away from the spotlight, Gomez made her debut at the American Music Awards where she won Favorite Pop/Rock Female Artist and blew us away with a touching, honest, and very real speech. Now, Gomez is blowing us away with her fashion and beauty game. From becoming the new face of Coach to rocking an edgy cool lob, Gomez's fashion and beauty inspiration is endless. Needless to say we can't wait to see what she'll will do next.