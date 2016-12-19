What Did Rob Kardashian Do? The Reality Star Has Apologized To Blac Chyna On Instagram

After a whirlwind weekend of drama for these Rob & Chyna stars, Rob Kardashian took to Instagram Monday apologizing to Blac Chyna and Dream after everything that went down Saturday night on Snapchat and Instagram. If you're out of the loop, you might just be wondering, "What did Rob Kardashian do that would lead him to issue an apology? Well, allow me to inform you about what is an extremely complicated matter that has yet to be cleared up entirely. (Who knows if it ever will be.)

First, here are Kardashian's apologies. Alongside a photo of himself and Chyna, he wrote,

This weekend I was in an emotional bad place and did some things that embarrassed myself and my family. I apologize and I'm seeking help to deal with my flaws/issues. Please pray for me and I'm sorry @blacchyna. You are a great mother to our child and I love you.

He then shared a second message for Dream, which accompanied an adorable photo of his one month-old daughter. "I am going to get better for you Dream," he captioned the Instagram. "You are my life and gave me a new start on being a better me. Love you."

[Embed]

So, where did all of this come from? Allow me to make a long story short and less complicated, especially if you're just tuning into all of this. On Saturday, Kardashian alleged to his Snapchat and Instagram followers that Chyna had left him and took Dream with her. This was also around the same time when screenshots of alleged conversations between Chyna and others popped up on her Instagram due to hackers, as Chyna claimed. (Bustle has reached out to both Chyna and Kardashian's reps for comment, but has yet to receive a response.)

On Saturday, Kardashian wrote alongside a now deleted Instagram video,

I thought this was going to be the best year of my life ,,, had a beautiful baby Dream and haven't spent Christmas with family in years and I just can't believe she really hurt me this way. She knows how to hurt me and I loved her so hard like I'm supposed to. Like any man is supposed to love their Wife. Chyna knew exactly what she was doing to get me. I can't believe she did this to me. And this isn't for some ratings this is my real life so please understand I'm just being open right now. Cuz if it was for ratings I wouldn't explain all this here. And with Chyna's messages and her leaving with everything and the baby I am broken. I go 1000 percent for my girl. I am so confused how a man who gives and loves everything about a woman is the one left alone. I'm sorry for being so open once again ,,, this is killing me



According to Us Weekly, Chyna responded on her new Instagram account (@_blacchynala, which has since been set to private) by reportedly writing in a now deleted post, "I'M DONE ! This entire year I have done nothing but help Rob! It's so SAD & PATHETIC how low he'd stoop to cover up HIS PERSONAL ISSUES! Rob is mentally ill & refuses to seek help!"

She allegedly continued, "He self medicates which makes it worse. I have done nothing but help & loved him from the beginning!" she reportedly said. "It's Chy here I got my own!!! I was doing swell before I got with him! I got him out of khloe's house, helped him lose all that f*cking weight for him to do nothing & gain it all back!"

The two even reportedly took to Instagram to fight out this battle further and add to an already drama-filled situation.

Based on Kardashian's two posts, it seems that what he is sorry for is sharing (what could have been) their private information with the entire world and is now looking to change his ways for the better.

Overall, there have been a lot of ups and downs since Saturday, so who knows what will come next. If you really want to get into the thick of it all, here is a timeline of events.