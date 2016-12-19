Did Fifth Harmony Know Camila Cabello Was Leaving? Her Statement Expresses Her Plans To Go Solo

There was slightly less harmony in this world on Dec. 18 when Fifth Harmony announced that Camila Cabello had decided to leave the group via the band's Twitter account. The tweet from her former band mates Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane, and Lauren Jauregui said in the statement: "After [four] and a half years of being together, we have been informed via her representatives that Camila has decided to leave Fifth Harmony. We wish her well." A day later, Cabello made a statement on her Twitter account that the band did, in fact, know she was leaving. So wait, did Fifth Harmony know Camila Cabello was leaving?

"I was shocked to read the statement the Fifth Harmony account posted without my knowing. The girls were aware of my feelings through the long, much needed conversations about the future that we had during tour. Saying that they were just informed through my representatives that I was 'leaving the group' is simply not true."

Earlier: Whatever the case, it's clear there is some confusion — or one could say a lack of harmony (pardon the pun) between the performers. As Cabello put it, she "did not intend to end things with Fifth Harmony this way," but end this way they have.

There's definitely some sort of miscommunication going on, but despite everything, all five of the pop singers embrace their fans. In their statement, Fifth Harmony reminded fans this was still a team effort saying, "Harmonizers, we are in this together. We love you with all our hearts." Meanwhile, Cabello went a little deeper by saying:



"To our amazing fans, I will always be so thankful for the opportunities being this group has given to me. I am even more thankful for the times that we've gone to get frozen yogurt together and talk about music, for the times we've locked eyes during a lyric, for the hugs that put pieces back together in both of us, for more love than I can put into words, and for showing me the way to myself."



It's nice to know that despite all this seeming drama, the girls remember who helped make their dreams come true: the fans.

No matter the love, Harmonizers the world over are feeling a bit less harmony due to this news. They even created the hashtag #FourthHarmony to portray their feelings of loss. But stay positive, everyone, because this means that pop music will have not one, but two creators of catchy tunes. In her statement, Cabello said that "next year I will be working on my own music and giving you a big chunk of my heart" and Fifth Harmony also stated they would be continuing to make music

And even through all of his, here's hoping both Cabello and Fifth Harmony find, well, harmony on their own.

