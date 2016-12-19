How To Buy The Violet Voss x Laura Lee Palette, Because It's Available For Pre-Order

2016 has basically been the year of the palette. From glow kits to eyeshadows, palettes are all the rage, and before the end of the year, a fan favorite is coming back. The Violet Voss x Laura Lee palette is back and ready for pre-sale. This YouTuber and cosmetics brand collaboration was definitely one of the most sought after of the year, and now it's back, complete with new packaging. If you missed out the first time, now may be your chance to snag this gorgeous collections of shades.

The original Violet Voss x Laura Lee palette debuted in late June of this year and promptly sold out resulting in a restock. Now, that's happening once more with this pre-order. Plus, the brand and Lee switched up the packaging for something a bit more snazzy. If you're looking for fun, the holographic outside is going to make you very happy.

If you were hoping to snag the palette before the holidays though, you'll have a bit of a wait. The palette is up for pre-sale which means it won't ship out immediately upon purchase. According to Violet Voss website, the palettes will start shipping out on Dec. 27. If you're okay with a bit of a belated gift to yourself or another, the restock could be your chance.

[Embed]

The palette rings in right at $45, making it comparable to any other palette on the market. Plus, for fans of the Lee, it's the perfect way to support her and cop her style. The warm-toned hues are definitely common for Lee, and they'll be perfect for the chilly weather.

[Embed]

My personal favorite aspect of the palette? The names of the shades. They practically scream Lee. From Yoshi — her cat's name — to Rammer Jammer — Lee's from Alabama — they're totally customized to who she is. That's not something you always see with beauty blogger collaborations, and it makes this one super unique.

[Embed]

Fans seem to agree because they're stoked.

[Twitter Embed: https://twitter.com/Addict4makeup/status/804152137215340545]

Plans are already being made for purchases.

[Twitter Embed: https://twitter.com/maria_alyssaa24/status/804188798284218368]

If you want to snag the Violet Voss x Laura Lee palette, you should probably go ahead and order it. With fans as loyal as Lee's and a product as good as one from Violet Voss, it's a can't miss buy.

Images: Laura Lee/Instagram









