Instagram Stickers On Stories Allow Users To Tag Location, Temperature, Time, & A Whole Line Up Of Fun Emoji

Instagram Story-tellers of America, your Stories just got way more fun: Today, Instagram announced the launch of Instagram stickers on Stories. These stickers will allow you to add contextual info like the time, weather, and geotag locations to your Stories, along with emoji and seasonal stickers. So if you’ve ever created a Story and thought, “This is awesome, but what it really needs is a cartoon Christmas sweater,” then today is your very best day.

Instagram Stories have gotten some major upgrades since they first launched back in August. The feature, which lets Instagrammers create slideshows of images and short videos that disappear after 24 hours, got a boost with the addition of Boomerang, mentions, and links back in early November. Later that month, Stories also announced that it would be adding live video to Stories. Put those updates together with these new stickers, and you’ve got an Instagram Stories platform that is as tricked out as a dubstep-themed Christmas display.

The new update lets you add stickers with info about where you are, the temperature, and the time, and you can choose between multiple sticker styles to suit your taste. Right now — and for a limited time — you can also choose from an assortment of holiday stickers, including a Christmas sweater, mistletoe, a Christmas tree, a snowman, and a menorah. And if you really want to go crazy, you can use the new candy cane brush, which lets you make candy cane borders and shapes to your heart’s content.

Adding stickers to your Stories is simple. Here’s how you do it:

1. First, get the update.

Often these updates install automatically, but if you don’t have it, check to see if you have an update available. Go to the App Store, select “Updates” in the lower right corner, and see if you have anything from Instagram waiting for you.

2. When making a Story, tap the smiley-face at the top of the screen to add stickers.





See that happy face up there? (No, not Bustle editor Emma Lord's. The one ABOVE it.) Tap it!





3. Select your stickers.





A menu of sticker options will open up. Choose the stickers you want to add.

4. Perfect your sticker game.





Customize your stickers. To get a different visual style for a time, temperature, or location, just tap it, and you’ll see different options. For seasonal stickers, use your fingers to enlarge or tilt the images however you’d like. I suggest putting yourself, and everyone, in Christmas sweaters. If you want to get rid of a sticker, simply press down and drag it to the bottom of the screen.





And there you have it, friends. Now go out and sticker the world!





Images: Emma Lord (4)