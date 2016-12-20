What's In The ColourPop KathleenLights Favorites Sale? Tons Of Products Are Up For Grabs

Looking for yet another reason to love ColourPop? Then look no further. On top of coming out with tons of new holiday products and giving away free products, they're having a sale like no other. The brand is teaming up with Kathleen Fuentes, AKA KathleenLights, to give 20 percent off her favorite products. What's in ColourPop's KathleenLights' Favorites Sale, you ask? You won't believe how many items are up for grabs.

Fuentes has already expressed her love for ColourPop in the past. She's collaborated with the brand multiple times, but never in a way like this. The YouTuber made a video about her favorite ColourPop products, and it had one major surprise. Every single item that she mentioned would be 20 percent off from now until Dec. 22. After that, the section of the site and the sale will be gone, so you'll want to act fast.

It was a pretty long video too. Fuentes didn't hold back when it came to her list of favorites. She mentioned 60 different items, and all of them are a part of the sale. I'm talking everything from lippies and liners to shadows and full collections. Trust me when I say that there's something for everyone to love.

According to her video, this wasn't a planned sale collab. Fuentes says that she mentioned to one of her friends at ColourPop that she'd be making the video and it was their idea to come up with the sale. That's pretty awesome, if you ask me.

The sale has everything from Fuentes' collabs to her favorite shadows, lippies, and liners overall. There are 60 different items up for grabs, but they won't last forever. As of Dec. 20 at 11:30am EST, there are only two items sold out. Unfortunately, the Finders Keepers Ultra Glossy Lip and Get Paid Liner are no longer available. You still have tons more to choose from though.

Does it get much better than that? I think not!

